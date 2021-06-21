Betty Avila isn’t sure what to do with $1 million.
The executive director of DTLA’s Self Help Graphics & Art recently received a grant from author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott for the community arts center. Scott is the ex-wife of Jeff Bezos.
“There was no indication that this was coming,” Avila said. “It was a wonderful bit of news.”
In a statement, Scott said Self Help Graphics & Art aligned with her mission.
“Arts and cultural institutions can strengthen communities by transforming spaces, fostering empathy, reflecting community identity, advancing economic mobility, improving academic outcomes, lowering crime rates and improving mental health, so we evaluated smaller arts organizations creating these benefits with artists and audiences from culturally rich regions and identity groups that donors often overlook,” Scott said.
Avila heard about the grant when Scott’s staff reached out and shared they wanted to contribute to the organization.
“It was a great call to receive,” said Avila, who added Self Help Graphics & Art is slowly reopening to the public.
Since its incorporation in 1973, Self Help Graphics & Art has produced more than 2,000 art print editions, including 54 atelier projects and exhibitions worldwide.
The organization remains dedicated to the production, interpretation and distribution of prints and other art media by Chicana/o and Latinx artists.
Its multidisciplinary intergenerational programs promote artistic excellence and empower community by providing access to working space, tools and training.
Nearly 50 years later, Self Help Graphics & Art continues to foster emerging Chicana/o and Latinx artists through its printmaking practice and supports the role of artists as leaders.
Scott said this dedication to diversity is what made Self Help Graphics & Art stand out.
Avila said she and her staff are considering what to do with the grant.
“We’re not used to receiving that type of contribution,” she said. “I think the important thing is we’re in the middle of a capital campaign to renovate our site.
“Our building is a former fish packing plant that’s over 110 years old. The organization has never been in a space that’s built out for our artistic mission. To be in the middle of this process and to receive this kind of contribution is definitely an opportunity for us to think big and boldly.”
Organizations like Self Help Graphics & Art that are culturally specific have systemically been undercapitalized, she said. However, Avila said, Self Help Graphics & Art has navigated with the resources it had.
Avila has been with the center since 2015, at a time when Self Help Graphics & Art did not own the building it is in.
“To go from some level of uncertainty to being owners of the space and benefit the community, the timing of this gift is like the stars aligned,” she said.
“The purchase price was $3.625 million. We’re very close to paying off the mortgage, which is exciting. The renovation is close to $8 million. That would transform the entire site, the building, the exterior. We’re really trying to create a type of cultural center.”
Sustaining Self Help Graphics & Arts is important to Avila, who grew up with the arts.
“I’ve always been in the arts,” she said. “When I came to Self Help Graphics & Arts as a college student, it was one of those moments, a feeling of a sense of coming home.
“I always knew I would come back to work here. I wasn’t sure at what point or in what capacity. To now receive a donation at this level — that is completely unrestricted with no strings attached to it — we have to take a moment to think about what we can do with this, and how it can be transformational for the organization and impactful for the community we serve.”