Shop Hop: Skate Fashion, a Place for Pups and Plenty of Smoking Action Fills Downtown

Sun and Skate: Ever since the Ace Hotel opened, Broadway has seen the arrival of boutique clothing shops, many with sky-high prices. Another clothing option is coming, but this one is in the vein of a mall-friendly brand, with much lower price points. A leasing representative for the Broadway Palace residential building said that PacSun has inked a deal and is scheduled to open a 4,500-square-foot ground-floor store by the end of the year. PacSun is known for its skate-oriented and beach-friendly shorts and T-shirts, along with some sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets. Apparel varies in price based on brand, but many items go for $30-$60. The store also carries clothing and accessories from brands such as Vans, which is opening its own retail space on Broadway.
Coming to 1026 S. Broadway or pacsun.com.
Bark Yeah!: You know how Downtown really, really, really loves its pets? That trend shows no indication of letting up, as yet another option is on the way. This time it’s in the Arts District, where Dogdrop is scheduled to open this month. The space, in the residential complex the Garey Building on Second Street next to Bao Hiroo, is a dog daycare destination. Pet owners can bring their canine by for a few hours or the entire workday. The 1,675-square-foot space can hold up to 35 dogs at a time. Membership is on a tiered system, starting at $100 for 15 hours per month. Think of it as a coworking membership space but for dogs. Woof!
Coming to 905 E. Second St. or dogdrop.co.
Pot Party, Part One: There’s a new place to buy legal recreational pot in the Arts District. STIIIZY opened its first retail space just north of the First Street Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 24. The 6,500-square-foot business specializes in weed vaporizers, and also offers cannabis oil pods for the devices. The store leans heavily into a sleek industrial vibe, with illuminated glass display cases, a 29-foot artwork by ubiquitous street artist Retna, and even a spot for customers to customize vape pens, which is apparently a thing. STIIIZY is licensed by the city and the brand is part of the Shryne Group, a larger cannabis holding company.
At 728 E. Commercial St. or stiiizy.com.
Stogie Scene: If you’re looking for something different to smoke, head to South Park, where there is a new place to puff on a fat stogie. The King Cigar Lounge soft opened on Tuesday, Aug. 20, on Hope Street next to the Harry Potter-themed Nimbus Coffee. Customers can buy and smoke cigars one by one, and there is also an annual membership program for $3,000, which includes seminars and special offers. The space is expected to open fully in early September.
At 1117 S. Hope St. or (213) 205-8222.
Pot Party, Part Two: There are already a few high-end cannabis shops in Downtown Los Angeles. Now one is coming to the Arts District. Sweet Flower is scheduled to open in the fall on Mateo Street, in a 5,600-square-foot warehouse. The bright yellow edifice is next to the blue, purple and red exterior of micro-amusement park Two Bit Circus, which could make for an interesting visual combination. This will be Sweet Flower’s third Los Angeles outpost, following shops on Melrose and in Studio City. It will carry a range of items including cannabis flowers, pre-rolled joints and edibles such as bon bons. Like the other Sweet Flower stores, it is licensed by the city’s Department of Cannabis Regulation.
Coming to 614 Mateo St. or sweetflower.com.
CBD Party: Marijuana stores continue to pop up around L.A. and Downtown, and now another weed-adjacent business is here. The CBD — the non-psychoactive chemical derived from hemp — focused store Urthleaf opened on Broadway in mid-August, two blocks south of MedMen. Urthleaf carries a variety of items, from CBD oils ($34.99 for a 300mg vial) to gummy snacks and even bath bombs ($14.99). The store is open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
At 954 S. Broadway or urthleaf.com.
Recline No More: It appears that even with the residential boom in Downtown, the demand for a particular household item has not boomed with it. After a brief run at 914 S. Olive St., Recliners L.A. shuttered last month. The store originally opened in February 2018 in a location adjacent to the hair salon Industry DTLA. The store, part of a local chain of recliner retailers, carried thick cushioned reclining chairs from brands such as La-Z-Boy and others.
Got a retail tip? Send it to Shop Hop at nslayton@timespublications.com