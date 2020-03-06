Shop Hop: The Downtown Retail Roundup - A New Sneaker Spot, More Coworking in the Arts District

Sunny Days: Downtown has its share of boutique shops but it’s also collecting some shopping mall friendly stores. The latest is PacSun. The Southern California and surfer themed shop took over a 4,500-square-foot location at the base of the Broadway Palace apartment complex in South Park. Items range from hoodies to shoes, but most of the wares are beach-focused casual apparel from board shorts to t-shirts, all around $30-$60 in price, on average. The space opened on Saturday, Feb. 15.
At 1026 S. Broadway or pacsun.com.
Nice Kicks: After a long build out, Downtown’s standalone Vans store has finally opened. The 11,500-square-foot shop occupies two floors on Broadway, with the ground floor hosting Vans-branded sneakers, skate shoes and shirts, hoodies and other clothes. It also hosts a skate shop, where people can buy fully assembled skateboards, painted decks and accessories. The second floor hosts an event space and lounge dubbed “Studio808.” The store was originally advertised to open in the fall, but missed that deadline by a few months. It’s one of the many shoe stores that line Broadway, joining Jumpman LA (which has a similar multi-floor space with a lounge), Footlocker, WSS and Sheikh Shoes.
At 808 S. Broadway or vans.com.
Get Traction: Much like shoe stores, Downtown Los Angeles really cannot seem to get its fill of coworking spaces. The latest is Traction Place, which opened in the same building that houses the Arts District Brewing Company. The space is actually a replacement of another coworking space called Hub LA. The new concept continues the coworking aspect, and includes 4,000 square feet of event space that can be rented out. Like most coworking offices, there are communal tables with rolling chairs, industrial ceilings and private conference rooms. Monday-Friday full-time access is $349 per month (24/7 monthly membership is $489), while day passes are $25.
At 830 Traction Ave. or tractionplacela.com.
Supplement Depleted: Health and fitness enthusiasts have one less spot to get their concentrated protein and amino acid fix. The tiny outpost of the nutrition chain GNC at 316 W. Seventh St. shuttered last month after a going out of business sale. However, if GNC is your supplement store of choice, there are still three other Downtown locations in the Financial District, including at The Bloc shopping center.
Pet Shop Goodbyes: After a long run, Pussy & Pooch is out of the Historic Core. The pet supply store originally opened at 564 S. Main St. in December 2007 and was a staple of Downtown’s growing pet-focused market. However, while more than a dozen dog and cat-catering spots have opened since then, Pussy & Pooch is bidding adieu. The shop’s last day was Feb. 25.
Can You Kick It? Yes You Can: One trend that is not going away in Downtown Los Angeles is its love of fitness. For those in or around South Park, there’s a new option, as 9Round Fitness officially opened on Feb. 19 inside the ground floor of the Onyx apartment building at Hope Street and Pico Boulevard. The chain of kickboxing studios is built around 30-minute sessions of cardio and resistance training, including hitting the bag. The studio offers a variety of member packages, including monthly membership for $79.
At 430 W. Pico Blvd., (213) 699-2699 or 9round.com.
Got a retail tip? Send it to Shop Hop at nslayton@timespublications.com.