Shop Hop: The Downtown Retail Roundup

If You Mold It, They Will Come: Fans of craftsmanship and the Patrick Swayze movie Ghost can now try their hand at pottery. Throw Clay LA, a new studio from pottery maker John Prescott, opens on Jan. 11 in South Park. The studio, in the former space for The Well, teaches people how to use potters wheels to mold clay into vases, bowls and other items (customers keep what they make), which are then fired in a 500-pound kiln. Introductory wheel classes are required, and are $65. Course membership is similar to Crossfit or SoulCycle-type studios after visitors complete the introductory wheel course, with a $195 per monthly rate that includes full studio access.
At 1006 S. Olive St. or throwclayla.com.
High Up: There’s some recent good news for smoking enthusiasts in Downtown. A few blocks north of Throw Clay, Higher Livin Smoke Shop opened its doors in the Mandel Building on Dec. 15. It’s essentially a one-stop shop, with long counter displays showing cigarettes, rolling papers, different types of vaporizers, vaporizer pods and any and all assorted paraphernalia. One of the bigger draws is its extensive selection of colorful glass pipes and bongs It also carries CBD products, making it the second store on that block to do so, after Blis on the other end of the 700 block of Olive Street.
At 709 S. Olive St. or higherlivinsmoke.com.
Adorn Yourself: After construction up and down the strip finished, Third Street in the Arts District has been filling out its boutique retail options. The latest is Love Adorned, which opened next to Shinola on Dec. 14, in a brick building space that previously housed clothing pop ups. The jewelry store has many designs for necklaces and rings and earrings, but the prices can range from $40 to $950 for a pear-shaped diamond with yellow gold ring. Love Adorned also carries a collection of home décor items, such as $50 candles, and a flower shop with a variety of floral bouquets. It’s the New York-based company’s fourth store, and the second in the Los Angeles area after one opened in Santa Monica in 2015.
At 821 E. Third St. or loveadorned.com.
Going Coastal: Los Angeles winters are still pretty warm, so it’s never a bad time to get a new swimsuit. Now there’s a new place in Downtown for that. Coast By Coast opened in the 30-acre Row DTLA office and retail complex on Dec. 11, after a run as a pop-up spot in Culver City. The company sells swimwear for men and women, with prices ranging by type and gender. Like a lot of the boutiques at Row DTLA, the store is laid out with a kind of minimal design, with most products hanging in the back.
At 777 S. Alameda St. or rowdtla.com.
Kids Kicks: Broadway between Sixth and Ninth streets is something of a footwear alley, with a number of spots catering to the shoe enthusiasts. One of the main attractions, the 6,700-square-foot Footaction at Eighth Street and Broadway, closed last year, but the space isn’t staying empty. Kids Footlocker is planning to move in and is working on a build out of the retail spot. It will carry apparel and, of course, shoes, from big name brands such as Nike, Adidas and more for burgeoning sneakerheads, with pairs going for $75-$180. No opening date has been set. It would be the first children’s shoe store on Broadway since a WSS Kids to the north flipped to an all-age outlet in April 2018.
Coming to 749 S. Broadway or kidsfootlocker.com.
