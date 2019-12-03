Shop Hop: Two Long-Awaited Spots Open at The Bloc, Downtown Stalwarts Relocate, and a Barbershop Has Sights on Downtown

A Musical Shop Hop: One of Broadway’s longest-running stores is now off Broadway. In October the International House of Music relocated from its longtime home at 339 S. Broadway to Los Angeles Street. The new space, like the old location, carries a wide selection of musical instruments and equipment, to buy and to rent. The space also offers repairs, as well as practice space for musicians to hone their skills. The store originally opened in Downtown Los Angeles in 1902.
At 821 S. Los Angeles St. or ihomi.com
Dry Time: At long last, The Bloc has its hair salon. Drybar officially opened last month on the second floor of the Financial District shopping center. It’s not the typical salon though; the chain only focuses on blowouts, not actual haircuts. The blowouts, including hair washes, are $49, and the store has a number of styles that people can choose from. Customers can also get their hair dry-styled for $20. The salon also offers face-cleaning services for $10 each.
At 700 W. Seventh St.,
(323) 275-4067 or thedrybar.com.
Paper Goods: Just in time for the holiday seasons, there’s a new store for greeting cards, invitations, gift-wrapping and other paper-based tools. Paper Source opened next to Drybar and underneath the Alamo Drafthouse in October. The store carries a variety of crafting paper, party decorations, and stationary, that includes everything from various holiday gift bags staring at $4 to a $40 custom stamp set. Paper Source currently has a variety of Christmas and Hanukkah-themed gift sets, including boxes, wrapping paper and even ornaments.
At 700 W. Seventh St.,
(818) 451-5020 or papersource.com.
Manly on Main: Another haircut option has arrived in Downtown. Manly and Sons Barber Co. recently opened a space next to The Regent Theater on Nov. 20, in the former home of Raw Materials Art Supplies. Raw Materials Art Supplies moved to a new space in September. The space is home to barbers offering beard trimmings ($38), straight-razor shaves ($38), and a variety of haircuts ($40-$75) in a space with a retro barbershop aesthetic. Manly and Sons also has outposts in Echo Park and Venice.
At 440 S. Main St. or manlyandsons.com.
Sparkle Time: Changes are afoot at the Sparkle Factory. Jewelry designer Tarina Tarantino has turned her showroom on the seventh floor of her building into a new concept store. The space opened on Nov. 23. The space features a whole range of Tarantino’s designs, from pearl necklaces to bright, boldly colored bows and rings, with prices from $38 to $125.
At 908 S. Broadway or tarinatarantino.com.
Somewhere Over the Rainbow: The Arts District has one less clothing store. Black Rainbow, a tiny boutique shop that specialized in vintage clothing accessories, closed at the start of November, but don’t worry Black Rainbow fans, its not going too far. The space is now relocating to Echo Park. The vintage store originally opened at 12 S. Vignes St., near the Moroccan Lounge and Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles, in November 2016, with a selection of items also made by Arts District residents. The shops specific location in Echo Park has not been determined.
Got a retail tip? Send it to Shop Hop at