There’s a delay for one the biggest projects in Downtown Los Angeles, and it will impact thousands of motorists each day.
A spokeswoman for the city Bureau of Engineering recently confirmed that the Sixth Street Viaduct Replacement project has hit a snag, and that completion will be pushed back 20 months from mid-2020 to March 2022.
The delay is due to construction challenges related to work to support the bridge, and other technical issues. Additionally, the Bureau has notified the Board of Public Works of the need to extend right-of-way contracts with a group of railroad companies that run tracks near the project, pushing the total cost to $488 million, up $6 million.
The project involves replacing an original bridge where the concrete was deteriorating. The new bridge was originally slated for completion in 2019, but has encountered a series of delays. Once finished, it will connect Boyle Heights to the Arts District, and there will be arts and park facilities on both sides.
