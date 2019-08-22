Ever since the Ace Hotel opened, Broadway has seen the arrival of boutique clothing shops, many with sky-high prices. Another clothing option is coming, but this time it’s in the vein of a mall-friendly brand, with much lower price points.
A leasing representative for the Broadway Palace residential building said that PacSun has inked a deal and is scheduled to open a 4,500-square-foot ground-floor store by the end of the year. PacSun is known for its skate-oriented and beach-friendly shorts and T-shirts, along with some sweatshirts, hoodies and jackets. Apparel varies in price based on brand, but many items go for $30-$60. The store also carries clothing and accessories from companies such as Vans, which is opening its own retail space on Broadway. The southern end of Broadway has become a hub for fashion, with outlets for BNKR, Theory, Footaction and others.
Coming to 1026 S. Broadway or pacsun.com.