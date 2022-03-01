Homelessness was a big fear of Georgia Berkovich. She vowed to get clean and sober to avoid it.
Now, close to 30 years later, she is helping others fight those demons.
Getting sober through a 12-step program, Berkovich is the public affairs director for The Midnight Mission, a Skid Row-based nonprofit that offers paths to self-sufficiency to individuals who “lost direction.”
She is part of a team who organized the second Nowruz Comedy Night Fundraiser for the nonprofit’s 11th annual celebration of Nowruz, the Persian New Year. The event is 7 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Laugh Factory, Hollywood.
The comedic lineup includes Maz Jobrani, Max Amini, Alonzo Bodden and Melissa Shoshahi, with Tehran Von Ghasri hosting the event. (See related story.)
“At a time when our nation is so painfully divided, it is important we continue to hold events that bring our community together,” she said.
“Nowruz, a 3,000-year-old Iranian holiday for people of all faiths, honors a time of deep spirituality when light symbolically conquers darkness and people open their hearts to help those less fortunate than themselves.”
A longtime partner of The Midnight Mission, Laugh Factory brings comedians to perfect for the nonprofit’s homeless guests as part of its Laughter with a Mission.
Stand-up comedian Darren Moore helped connect The Midnight Mission with comedians for the event.
“Now we have a couple comedians who participate in Laughter with a Mission, but more so, it focuses on providing an open mic for our homeless community, so they have an opportunity to perform,” Berkovich said.
“We’ve had a lot of fun with it. Jamie Masada, Laugh Factory’s owner, offered the venue. We loved it so much last year that this year we’re going back to the Laugh Factory to do another comedy event — this time live and in person.”
Berkovich — who once smoked crack and binge-drank alcohol — is proud of The Midnight Mission, for which she has worked 12 years. She served as a volunteer before that.
“Since 1914, we have never closed our doors to those in need, which is pretty amazing after all the things we’ve been through in the last 108 or so years,” Berkovich said.
“I can say that, honestly, I was a volunteer for so many years — 17 years before becoming an employee. This is where I want to be when I’m not working. It’s a place that has been a big part of my personal sobriety.”
She admires the programs The Midnight Mission provides the homeless community. The organization expanded its services as the needs of the homeless community have grown and changed.
“We are able to treat the individual versus the dollar,” she added. “I think it makes a huge difference.”
Among the programs are emergency services and 12-step recovery, three meals a day, family living, job training, education and workforce development. It “removes obstacles and provides the accountability and structure that people who are experiencing homelessness need to be productive in their communities.”
The Midnight Mission has a courtyard with restrooms that are open 24/7, a mail service, a barber shop and a library. About 500 to 1,000 people take advantage of each of the three meals it serves.
“Everything we offer is for free — no questions asked to anyone,” she said. “We have a drug and alcohol recovery program. We connect people with services that are available. They may just need a place to stay until their place is open.”
The Midnight Mission purchased an apartment building where it provides all the services for family.
“It’s pretty great,” Berkovich said. “We’re able to say ‘yes’ to anyone who comes through our doors.”