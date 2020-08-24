The development of the Sky Trees Tower at 11th and Hill streets in South Park is yet another sign of Downtown’s revival.
“Downtown LA is experiencing a once-in-a-generation revival—led by the heightened convergence of tech, media and entertainment,” said Iwan Sunito, Crown Group chief executive officer.
“This is an excellent and rare opportunity to be able to contribute to the transformation of an entire neighborhood and, by extension, the entire city, with a unique offering that features turnkey resort-style living, as well as stylish architecture and design that promotes a more balanced, healthier lifestyle.”
The $500 million project is the first in Los Angeles by the Australian developer Crown Group and is a joint venture between it, Magnus Property Pte Ltd. and ASRI.
The tower would replace a two-story warehouse, which dates back to the mid-1950s. Plans call for a 43-story edifice featuring 319 one-, two- and three-bedroom condominiums; a 160-room hotel; 3,381 square feet of ground-floor restaurant space; and 390 parking stalls on six above-grade levels and two basement levels.
The project’s design team includes Koichi Takada Architects, MVE+Partners as the architect of record and Rios as the landscape architect.
The Sky Trees Tower is inspired by California’s famed redwood trees. The glass and steel structure will rise to a sculpted rooftop with an architectural peak of approximately 520 feet. Architecture plans call for a green wall masking the building’s above-grade parking, with open-air amenity terraces planned at its podium and roof levels. Lastly, the project, as designed, would include approximately 38,000 square feet of common open space—slightly more than required by code.
“Our vision is to create the healthiest place to live in Los Angeles by creating the optimal balance between the artificial and natural environments,” explained architect Koichi Takada.
“In doing so, we can help create a living, breathing neighborhood that will become an integral part of the future DNA of Los Angeles. Our nature-inspired approach to this project provides a platform for health and well-being for the residents, hotel guests and neighbors. It’s a tall high rise, but we humanize it with natural materials, vertical landscaping and engaging public elements.”
The staff report to the recreation and parks commission recommends developers should be required to make an in-lieu payment of approximately $4.3 million to the city of Los Angeles to support the construction of new parks in Downtown and the pending redesign of Pershing Square.
Crown Group and its partners are expected to complete the construction of development in 2025.
Several similar high-rise developments are slated for surrounding properties along the 11th Street corridor, including two towers planned by Mack Real Estate and a 70-story building proposed by Crescent Heights. A 60-story tower is also planned one block north at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Hill Street.
Crown Group is a leading Australian property group, specializing in property development, property investment and serviced apartments.
The company was co-founded by Sunito and engineer Paul Sathio. Their first project was The Crown, a 54-unit development at Bondi Junction, built in 1996 in Sydney, Australia.