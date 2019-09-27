Soho Warehouse Officially Opens Next Month

After a long build out, the team behind the Arts District’s Soho Warehouse has set an opening date. The private club officially opens to members on Oct. 14 (“founder level” members gain access Sept. 30).
Taking over a seven-story, 1916-built building at 1000 S. Santa Fe Ave., the space has three restaurants, a rooftop terrace with a pool and a bar and a number of communal lounges and meeting areas. It includes 48 hotel rooms and a two-story gym on the bottom floors, and a garden on the ground floor.
The space, like other Soho Houses, is members only, with basic annual membership starting at $2,160. The project was first announced in 2015.