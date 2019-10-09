South Park BID Launches Recycling Pilot

As part of an effort to boost sustainability in its cleaning programs, the South Park Business Improvement District launched a recycling pilot program on Sept. 26.
The pilot involves eight recycling bins set up on sidewalks across the district and will run for at least two months. The bins were provided by Los Angeles’ Bureau of Sanitation.
The BID is looking for feedback on where South Park workers and residents would like to see additional recycling bins installed around the neighborhood.
Feedback can be sent to the South Park BID at info@southpark.la.
