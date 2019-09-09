Star Plaza outside of Staples Center is home to statues of some of the greatest figures in Los Angeles sports history including longtime Lakers’ announcer Chick Hearn, NBA Hall of Famers Shaquille O’Neal and Jerry West and hockey legend Wayne Gretzky.
Last week, it was reported that the plaza is slated to get even more crowded.
Los Angeles Sparks legend and WNBA great Lisa Leslie is slated to receive the 11th statue at the plaza, making her the first woman to receive a statue outside of a team’s home area.
The Anschutz Entertainment Group, which owns the Staples Center, and the Los Angeles Sparks are still working out the details, but have all but confirmed that Leslie would be the next figure to receive the honor.
The Sparks selected Leslie in the 1997 inaugural WNBA draft. She would go on to win three league MVPs, two WNBA championships and three all-star game MVPs. Recently, she coached in the Big3 League, leading the Triplets to a league title.
The Los Angeles Times first reported the news.
©Los Angeles Downtown News 2019