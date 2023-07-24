The city of Los Angeles has been selected as one of six cities included in prospective bill AB 645, which would authorize participants to begin a five-year speed camera pilot program.
During a recent news conference at Glendale’s Eleanor J. Toll Middle School, Assemblymember Laura Friedman joined local leaders to rally support for the program, which would permit the cities of Los Angeles, Long Beach, Oakland, San Jose, San Francisco and Glendale to install traffic cameras in school zones and areas known to have a history of speeding or crashes. The cameras would capture photos of cars traveling over the speed limit and allow the cities to mail speeding tickets to the driver’s home.
“A few years ago, unfortunately and tragically, a child was killed in front of these schools,” Friedman said. “We have far too many deaths happening across the roads in California, not just a few years ago but every day. And those deaths have been skyrocketing, believe it or not, in the last few years. … We have seen an increase in pedestrian and cyclist deaths in the state of California. We have seen an increase in street racing, reckless driving and people driving with a wanton disregard for safety and life.
“There’s a very human toll in terms of lives. Now we call these accidents when they happen, but most of them are not accidents. … They’re preventable through road design. They’re preventable through education and preventable through enforcement.”
Despite focusing on enforcement, Friedman explained that the new program was not built to be “punitive.” Drivers must be going at least 11 miles per hour over the speed limit to get a ticket from one of the cameras, and each driver’s first ticket serves as a warning. The second ticket will cost $50 for drivers going 11 miles per hour over the speed limit with a “small escalator” for every additional 10 miles an hour over the limit. There will also be warning signs displayed before drivers enter a speed camera zone, and the tickets will not penalize drivers with license points.
“These are not meant to be cash cows for cities; they’re not meant to be revenue generators,” Friedman said. “If the cities don’t decrease the amount of tickets they’re issuing from the cameras, they have to either do physical improvements or stop using them all together, because our goal is to reduce speeding, not to issue tickets.
“All the money that’s generated goes to implementing the program, and anything that’s left over can only go to physical improvements for those same streets to make them safer. … We have been getting support for this bill from the legislators, but also from grassroots advocates and activists all over the state of California who are simply saying, ‘Enough is enough.’”
Glendale Mayor Dan Brotman added that federal traffic-control device guidelines can limit a city’s ability to implement engineering changes that make roads safer. He explained that while city officials may continue to redesign and re-engineer roads, the planning and construction processes can take years to complete and cost millions of dollars in infrastructure spending. He called AB 645 a short-term solution.
“Right now, the easiest way to implement technology is speed cameras,” Brotman said. “With AB 645, we will finally be able to test this technology. We don’t know what we don’t know, which is why this very modest pilot is so valuable. It has all the safeguards anyone could reasonably ask for to ensure fairness.
“Speeding kills. We’ve known that for a long time. It’s the primary factor determining whether a pedestrian or bicyclist survives being hit by a moving vehicle. … We also know that speeding doesn’t kill equally. It disproportionately kills lower-income people, children and seniors. … They are more often the ones who need to walk, bike or take transit to get where they’re going. These are real people, husbands, wives, parents, children, friends, co-workers and neighbors. This is a problem we can and must tackle.”
Following the implementation of 162 new speed cameras in Chicago, a study by the University of Illinois at Chicago found that speed camera violations were more likely to fine drivers in minority communities. Friedman said that AB 645’s program will be different.
“If you don’t take a very careful approach to this kind of legislation, you can certainly have unintended consequences in this bill,” she said. “We have measures to ensure that they are equitably distributed in every different kind of neighborhood in terms of income and ethnicity so that they’re not all put in certain types of neighborhoods. We also have a lengthy community process to use the camera so that the neighborhoods themselves can weigh in and say, ‘Yes, we have a problem in our neighborhood.’”
After passing with approval through the Senate Transportation Committee and the Senate Judiciary Committee, AB 645 will now move on to the Appropriations Committee following the legislative summer recess, which runs from July 14 to Aug. 14.
“We have addressed every concern that we believe has been brought up about this bill to the point where we think that, when this is signed into law, it will serve as a model for similar legislation around the nation,” Friedman said. “Speed cameras are being used in other states. They’re being used in New York City and many other places, and they have seen a dramatic decrease in speeding in the areas that they’re using the cameras. And they’ve also seen a dramatic decrease in injuries and deaths due to speeding and reckless driving. I’m hoping that we replicate those same results here.”