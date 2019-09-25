DTLA--A year after it relocated its offices to the Arts District, music streaming company Spotify is expanding its offices.
The firm signed for an additional 45,000 square feet of space in the At Mateo complex, bringing its total to 155,000 square feet. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The streaming company moved into the complex at 555 S. Mateo St. last summer on a 10-year lease. Other tenants include food company Soylent and the USC Roski School of Art and Design. With Spotify’s expansion, the complex’s office space is now fully leased.
Spotify is one of several tech and media companies to move to the area recently, including Warner Music Group, Honey and others. The news was first reported by the website The Real Deal.
