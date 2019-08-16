Almost since the moment it opened in 2013, there have been community concerns and complaints about maintenance and safety at the Spring Street Park.
The city sought to address that this week. On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the City Council approved a motion authored by 14th District Councilman José Huizar to allocate $150,000 to continue funding daily security at the park.
The money, which comes from the Council District Public Benefits Trust Fund, will pay for security services for the park at 426 S. Spring St. for a little more than a year.
According to Patti Berman, president of the nonprofit Friends of Spring Street Park, which raises money to supplement services provided by the city Department of Recreation and Parks, security at the park costs cost approximately $90,000 annually.
Additional services, including events and cleanings, are funded through community benefits grants from area developers.
