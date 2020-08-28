The Staples Center has received the Global Biorisk Advisory Council’s GBAC STAR facility accreditation, the gold standard for prepared facilities.
The Downtown venue is the first United States arena to receive the highest level of accreditation as determined under the guidance of GBAC, a division of ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association.
The GBAC STAR facility accreditation insures the public that Staples Center, the first NBA, NHL and WNBA globally to receive the award, has created and implemented the most stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention throughout the arena.
To achieve the accreditation, the Staples Center was required to demonstrate compliance with the program’s 20 core elements, which range from standard operating procedures and risk assessment strategies to personal protective equipment and emergency preparedness and response measures.
As the cleaning industry’s only outbreak prevention, response and recovery accreditation, GBAC STAR helps organizations establish protocols and procedures, offers expert-led training and assesses a facility’s readiness for biorisk situations. The program verifies that Staples Center implements best practices to prepare for, respond to and recover from outbreaks and pandemics.
“GBAC STAR accreditation empowers facility owners and managers to assure workers, customers and key stakeholders that they have proven systems in place to maintain clean and healthy environments,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger.
“By taking this important step to pursue GBAC STAR, Staples Center has received third-party validation that it follows strict protocols for biorisk situations, thereby demonstrating its preparedness and commitment to operating safely.”
Staples Center President Lee Zeidman said he’s looking forward to hosting events again—when the time is right.
“We know that when the time is right for our guests, athletes, artists and our team members to experience the incredible energy within Staples Center again that our GBAC STAR accreditation demonstrates that we are taking the proper precautions to protect everyone once it is safe to host events again,” Zeidman said.
“We are honored to be one of the first GBAC STAR-accredited arenas leading the way in maintaining cleanliness and continuing to make the safety of everyone our No. 1 priority.”
Staples Center’s partners ABM and BELFOR Property Restoration provide services to venues of all sizes. Staples Center’s enhanced sanitization procedures provide the safest environment to host events and ensure the safety of the athletes, artists, performers, team members and guests.
The arena’s sanitization protocols will continue during live events with or without guests inside the arena and throughout the office work spaces. Dedicated restroom attendants equipped with enhanced products work constantly to keep these high-touch areas clean.
A team of “sanitization monitors” is constantly auditing and evaluating all areas, especially high-touch guest areas, such as in arena seats and arm rests, escalator and stair handrails, faucets, soap dispensers and restroom fixtures which have been modified, where appropriate, to touchless. Food and beverage areas are also the subjects of EPA-approved sanitization methods.
Staples Center’s heating ventilation and air conditioning system is equipped with AtmosAir Bipolar Ionization. Airflow passes through the patented AtmosAir bipolar ionization tube. The tube energizes the air to form bipolar—positive and negative—air ions.
Unlike most air purification systems, AtmosAir seeks out and neutralizes the contaminants at their source. This is vastly superior to most air purification methods because it works “in the space” where we work and play.