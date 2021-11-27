The cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com and the sports and live entertainment company AEG signed a 20-year agreement that renamed the Staples Center Crypto.com Arena effective Dec. 25.
The agreement also makes Crypto.com an official cryptocurrency platform partner of the Los Angeles Lakers and the LA Kings.
To kick off the partnership, AEG and Crypto.com will unveil the new logo and other branding assets including internal arena signage of the newly named Crypto.com Arena on Christmas Day, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets. All of the venue’s external signage will be replaced by June.
Since opening its doors in 1999, the arena has hosted more than 240 high-profile events of national and international distinction, like professional sports, concerts, family and award shows, boxing and special events, including the Grammy Awards, NBA All-Star Games and NHL All-Star Games.
“Known as the Creative Capital of the World, the city of Los Angeles and the people who call it home have always been pioneers, pushing the boundaries and innovating as the undeniable global leaders of culture and entertainment,” said Kris Marszalek, Crypto.com co-founder and chief executive officer.
“We’re very excited about partnering with AEG and investing long term in this city, starting with Crypto.com Arena in the heart of Downtown, and using our platform in new and creative ways so that cryptocurrency can power the future of world-class sports, entertainment and technology for fans in LA and around the world.”
The 20,000-seat, award-winning arena redefined and revitalized Downtown LA.
“This partnership represents the fastest-growing cryptocurrency platform and the biggest sports and live entertainment company in the world converging to drive the future of sports and live entertainment as well as the incredible legacy of this arena for decades to come,” said Todd Goldstein, AEG’s chief revenue officer.
“It marks an exciting new chapter in the history of our company and our respective industries, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have such a visionary partner like Crypto.com supporting our global fan base and local community.”
As the naming rights partner, Crypto.com will engage millions of sports and entertainment fans each year through premium branded areas of the arena, including a 3,300-square-foot activation space at the building’s entrance, as well as dedicated activation areas on the main concourse of the arena and throughout the L.A. Live campus.
Additionally, the new relationship will see Crypto.com featured prominently across the venue with large-scale, premium branding and signage throughout the facility’s interior and exterior.
“This partnership is about the future,” said Dan Beckerman, AEG’s president and chief executive officer.
“AEG and Crypto.com not only share a vision about innovation and the future of sports and entertainment, but we also have a shared commitment to our communities where we work and live. We look forward to partnering with Crypto.com to create meaningful initiatives to bring that vision to life in the years to come.”
Crypto.com recently partnered with Matt Damon on its first global campaign to formally introduce the platform to users.
The campaign will be integrated across Crypto.com’s portfolio of global brand partnerships including UFC, F1, Paris Saint-Germain and the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, to the NHL’s Montreal Canadiens, esports team Fnatic, and Lega Serie A, the Italian Football league and Twitch Rivals.
Crypto.com continues to lead the industry in sports sponsorships, as the first official cryptocurrency sponsor and NFT partner of UFC and F1. Earlier this year, Crypto.com became the first crypto platform to partner with an F1 team, the first to partner with an NHL team (Montreal Canadiens), and the first to partner with a professional sports league (Lega Serie A)