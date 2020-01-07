The streets around the Little Tokyo/Arts District Metro rail station will be undergoing a major restoration program, meaning they will be partially closed for the coming months, starting Friday, Jan. 10. The work is to undo a temporary street near the Little Tokyo Station that was constructed to help the ongoing Regional Connector project.
Metro’s project will bring a 1.9-mile line linking three rail lines. Westbound traffic on First Street between Vignes and Alameda streets will be shut down until May 1. Work is expected to take eight months, per the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Additionally, First Street between Alameda Street and Central Avenue will be closed sporadically between May 4-Aug. 31.
More information is at thesource.metro.net.