This morning the Supreme Court said it would not hear the case of Martin v. the City of Boise. That lets stand the September 2018 ruling by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, which has jurisdiction over California.
The Ninth Circuit found that laws criminalizing sleeping on the streets in areas where there are no enough shelter beds for homeless individuals violated the Eighth Amendment and served as cruel and unusual punishment.
In September, City Attorney Mike Feuer filed a brief with the Supreme Court urging them to hear the case. With the court’s choice not to take up the case, the Ninth Circuit’s ruling remains in effect.