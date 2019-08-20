In June, as part of its upgrade of the Blue Line, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority introduced a bus-only lane along Flower Street, with the aim to speed transit users forced out of the subway and onto buses.
Now Metro and the office of 14th District City Councilman José Huizar are exploring the possibility of making the lane permanent.
The lane, which runs from 28th Street to the Seventh Street/Metro Center station (though buses to replace light rail service run all the way to the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks station), is currently scheduled to cease operations in September (work on the $350 million overhaul of the Blue Line is scheduled to be completed in October). According to Metro, nearly 70 buses per hour use the bus-only lane between 3-7 p.m. on weekdays.
Huizar tweeted his support for the proposal last week as part of his DTLA Forward initiative, launched in 2017 to improve traffic flow, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and access to public space.
According to a representative for Huizar, the councilman’s office and Metro plan meet this month to discuss the possibility of making the lane permanent.
Metro has been looking at installing bus-only lanes in various locations across the city.
