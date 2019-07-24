Downtown has become a retail destination, with major shopping centers and new boutique stores filling the area. In the 31st annual Best of Downtown awards, readers chose their favorite places to shop, including the best pet store, vintage fashion store and sneaker shop.
BEST FARMERS MARKET
Arts District Farmers Market: Every Saturday, vendors fill Joel Bloom Square at Third Street and Traction Avenue in the Arts District with fresh produce, baked items and artisanal goods. The weekly market also brings food trucks and pop-up spots, and there are boutique fashion options. It’s also a great place to run into seemingly every Arts District resident. At 740 E. Third St.
Pershing Square Farmers Market, 532 S. Olive St.
Historic Core Farmers Market, Fifth Street or historiccore.bid/farmers-market.
BEST WINE STORE
Silverlake Wine Arts District: Located at Seventh and Mateo streets, the almost nondescript building is an oenophile’s dream. The store features options from around the world, and is known in part for its collection of natural orange wines. Additionally, the Silverlake Wine Club program offers customers ways to learn about and sample new varietals. At 1948 E. Seventh St. or silverlakewine.com.
Buzz Wine & Beer Shop, 460 S. Spring St. or buzzwinebeershop.com.
Pali Wine Co., 811 Traction Ave. or paliwineco.org.
BEST PET SHOP/BOUTIQUE
Healthy Spot: One of the biggest trends in Downtown Los Angeles in recent years has been the boom in pet stores. Enter the local branch of Healthy Spot, which includes a grooming salon and training for dogs, plus nutritional plans and even dental care for pets. The store also provides daycare services for small canines. Like any Healthy Spot, it has a large retail component with a variety of pet foods, toys and catnip for feline friends. At 1000 S. Grand Ave. or healthyspot.com/pages/dtla.
Pussy & Pooch, 564 S. Main St. or pussyandpooch.com.
The Pupper Club, 607 S. Los Angeles St. or thepupperclub.com.
BEST SUPERMARKET
Target: The Target at Seventh and Figueroa streets isn’t a traditional grocery store, but there are more than enough items to stock the refrigerator or grab household supplies. There is a wide selection of fresh produce and packaged goods here, including organic options. Since it’s a Target, you’ll also find paper towels, plastic bags and every other kitchen or closet essential. At 735 S. Figueroa St. or target.com.
Whole Foods, 788 S. Grand Ave. or wholefoodsmarket.com.
Grocery Outlet, 1120 W. Sixth St. or groceryoutlet.com.
BEST STORE FOR THE HOME
West Elm: Need a sign of how far Downtown has come? Just consider the proliferation of home goods and furnishing stores. Located on the ground floor of the Broadway Palace complex, West Elm’s Downtown branch provides sleek and modern furniture that fits with the high-rises going up across the neighborhood. In addition to beds and couches, the store carries the kitchenware, plates, utensils and bath items that will make any new apartment or condo feel like home. At 928 S. Broadway or westelm.com.
Hammer & Spear, 255 S. Santa Fe Ave. or hammerandspear.com.
Mattress Central, 439 S. Broadway or mattresscentralstores.com.
BEST BOOKSTORE
The Last Bookstore: This two-story Historic Core landmark stocks the latest releases, rare prints and even a section dedicated to California history. The sprawling, maze-like upstairs features extensive sections of science fiction and fantasy reads, with clever displays and arrangements (a horror section inside a vault, anyone?). Not sure what to pick up next? The staff is helpful and there’s always a table with recommendations. Check the website for the list of author readings and special events. At 453 S. Spring St. or lastbookstorela.com.
Hennessey + Ingalls, 300 S. Santa Fe Ave. or hennesseyingalls.com.
Kinokuniya Bookstore, 123 Astronaut E S Onizuka St. or usa.kinokuniya.com.
BEST CANNABIS DISPENSARY
MedMen: Recreational pot is legal in California, but the number of spaces that have secured all necessary permits is limited. One of those is Broadway’s MedMen, which takes an Apple store-like approach to selling cannabis. The glossy space includes marijuana that is both THC heavy and CBD heavy, depending on one’s desire. There are also extracts and edibles, and the staff can guide customers new to the world of weed. At 735 S. Broadway or medmen.com.
Buddha Company, 2038 Sacramento St.
Peace of Green, 1155 E. Pico Blvd.
BEST BIKE SHOP
Just Ride L.A.: Los Angeles is a car city, but the cycling subculture is growing. Just Ride L.A. builds on that, and stocks a variety of two-wheelers, from mountain bikes to beach cruisers. The store also offers bicycle repair and customization services. Additionally, Just Ride L.A. carries accessories including backpacks, helmets and bright cycling jerseys. At 1626 S. Hill St. or justridela.com.
DTLA Bikes, 425 S. Broadway or dtlabikes.com.
El Maestro, 806 S. Main St.
BEST JEWELRY MART
Los Angeles Jewelry Center: The Jewelry District is a destination for anyone looking for gold, diamonds, rubies or other precious gems, and in the heart of it sits the Los Angeles Jewelry Center. The blue-green 1930 edifice houses an unending selection of dealers offering necklaces, rings, bracelets, earrings and everything else you can imagine. Whether it’s purchasing a silver watch as a gift or treating yourself to pearl earrings, you’ll find it here. At 629 S. Hill St.
St. Vincent Jewelry Center, 650 S. Hill St. or dtlaglam.com.
California Jewelry Mart, 607 S. Hill St.
BEST SHOPPING CENTER
Row DTLA: In a few short years, developer Atlas Capital has turned the massive concrete blocks at Seventh and Alameda streets into a buzzing shopping destination. Forget the clutter and department stores in most malls, as Row DTLA is a tree-lined destination with unique boutique stores. The collection includes high-end fashion and home goods shops, and there are outposts of Tokyo Bike, Dandelion Chocolate and the sneaker emporium Bodega. Don’t miss the Sunday Smorgasburg outdoor food festival. At 777 S. Alameda St. or rowdtla.com.
The Bloc, 700 S. Flower St. or theblocla.com.
FIGat7th, 735 S. Figueroa or figat7th.com.
BEST CONSIGNMENT AND VINTAGE STORE
Round 2 L.A.: This Historic Core spot is a retro fashion lover’s dream. The eclectic space is packed with colorful dresses and pants, extremely high-heeled shoes, and everything from sparkly jumpsuits to swinging ’60s dresses. The clothing veers toward the alternative, fetish and club world, but nearly every decade from the last 50 years is well represented. At 605 S. Los Angeles St. or round2la.com.
Hammer and Spear, 255 S. Santa Fe Ave. or hammerandspear.com.
Popkiller/Popkiller Second, 343 E. Second St. or popkiller.us.
BEST STREET FASHION BOUTIQUE
Round 2 L.A.: In addition to its stock of vintage clothing, Round 2 L.A. is a go-to for the best in alternative styles and street fashion. It carries brands such as Elektrix Love Yoga wear, Third Eye Clothing and more. Whether it’s tracksuits or harnesses, you can probably find it here. At 605 S. Los Angeles St. or round2la.com.
Uniqlo, 700 W. Seventh St. or uniqlo.com.
Bodega, 1320 E. Seventh St. or bdgastore.com.
BEST MENSWEAR
Uniqlo: The Japan-based fashion chain opened a massive store in The Bloc last year, and the Seventh Street space has an extensive collection of men’s items. The offerings span the spectrum from preppy Polo-style shirts to printed T-shirts, bomber jackets and sportswear. Think of it as a one-stop spot for all of a man’s clothing needs. At 700 W. Seventh St. or uniqlo.com.
Pocket Square Clothing, 205 W. Seventh St. or pocketsquareclothing.com.
A.P.C. Store, 125 W. Ninth St. or apc-us.com.
Art Lewin and Co., 315 W. Ninth St. or artlewinbespoke.com.
BEST WOMENSWEAR
Uniqlo: If Uniqlo has nearly everything a man could want in a clothing store, its offerings for women are even larger. Styles range from graphic T-shirts to cardigans and dresses, and Uniqlo keeps up with trends, so be sure to check out the jumpsuits. There are also lines for work, maternity clothing and swimsuits. The price points are affordable, with blouses, dresses and pants in the low double digits. At 700 W. Seventh St. or uniqlo.com.
Round 2 L.A., 605 S. Los Angeles St. or round2la.com.
FIDM Scholarship Store, 919 S. Grand Ave. or fidmscholarshipfoundation.org/en/store.
BEST SNEAKERS
Nice Kicks: Broadway is becoming a “sneaker row” with stores from Shiekh, Jordan and soon Vans, but head east two blocks to the two-story Nice Kicks for one of the biggest local selections of stylish athletic footwear. The store carries brands including Nike and Adidas, and yes, you can find Air Jordans here. The shop routinely hosts big releases, so don’t be surprised to see a line of sneakerheads waiting to enter. At 862 S. Main St. or nicekicks.com.
Footaction, 749 S. Broadway or stores.footaction.com.
Bodega, 1320 E. Seventh St. or bdgastore.com.
BEST AUTO DEALER — NEW CARS
Volkswagen of Downtown L.A.—Downtown L.A. Auto Group: The Volkswagen dealership on the Figueroa Corridor carries every one of the German automaker’s numerous models. This includes Jettas, Tiguans and more with all manner of trim levels. There are even electric vehicles and the soon-to-be-out-of-production Beetle. Test drive crossovers or hybrids or just peruse the showroom. At 1900 S. Figueroa St. or vwofdtla.com.
Toyota of Downtown L.A.—Downtown L.A. Auto Group, 1901 S. Figueroa St. or toyotaofdowntownla.com.
Honda of Downtown Los Angeles, 780 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. or hondaoflosangeles.com.
BEST AUTO DEALER — USED CARS
Felix Chevrolet: The landmark Felix the Cat sign is a beacon drawing car buyers. In addition to new vehicles, Felix Chevrolet has an extensive stock of used models, including “Certified” pre-owned cars that meet high standards of reliability. There are all manner of sedans, SUVs and trucks here, and while it’s a Chevrolet dealership, there are also pre-owned Mitsubishis and other makes on the lot. At 3300 S. Figueroa St. or felixchevrolet.com.
Toyota of Downtown L.A.—Downtown L.A. Auto Group, 1901 S. Figueroa St. or toyotaofdowntownla.com.
Kia of Downtown Los Angeles, 1945 S. Figueroa St. or kiaofdtla.com.
STAFF PICKS
BEST RETAIL TREND
The Boom in Gyms: Downtown has become a hub for all kinds of food, including rich and fattening treats. Almost as if to confront that, gyms are opening at a rapid clip in the Central City. There are long-term stalwarts like the Los Angeles Athletic Club and the Ketchum YMCA, but in the last year Downtown has welcomed a series of crossfit studios, and chains big and small are setting up shop here. Recent additions and soon-to-arrive spots include Depot Crossfit, two spaces for the group exercise space F45 Fitness, Hardcore Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Metcon Method Fitness, EöS Fitness and more. —Nicholas Slayton
BEST POP UP
Tiny Beans Kitten Lounge: It’s impossible to miss the Instagram friendly pop-ups in Downtown. But Tiny Beans Kitten Lounge actually has a noble cause. The pop-up, in a compact space at 551 S. Spring St., comes from the Westside’s CatCafe Lounge, and is full of kittens in need of a home. Tiny Beans, which debuted in May and will be open until September, aims to get 300 felines adopted. Visitors can reserve a 50-minute slot and cuddle and connect with the cats. The fee is $25 and 15-20 affectionate, friendly and extremely cute kittens are usually on site. —Nicholas Slayton
