The Best of Downtown: Staff Selection in Politics, Business and Civic Projects

In addition to the Best Of Downtown choices picked by readers, the editorial staff of Los Angeles Downtown News weighed in some things that deserve special notice. Here is a collection of those winners, which are based everywhere from Staples Center to City Hall to the streets of Downtown.
BEST SPORTS TEAM OWNER
Steve Ballmer, Los Angeles Clippers: The irony of the modern local basketball scene is that as Jeannie Buss runs the Lakers with a level of ineptitude that recalls a certain former Clippers owner who shall not be named, current team owner Ballmer reminds hoops heads of the forward-thinking M.O. of the legendary Dr. Jerry Buss. Ballmer green-lit the deal that allowed the Clippers to acquire stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but his biggest move may have been building up the front office with Laurence Frank, Michael Winger and the icon Jerry West — the team that made those players acquisitions possible. Additionally, he has invested in bball technology and boosted the Clippers’ business team. Ballmer is volcanic in his baseline seat at games, but he’s turned the former NBA laughingstock into a consistent winner with a bright feature. —Jon Regardie
BEST BILLION DOLLAR BEGINNING
The Grand: Nearly 15 years of work came to fruition in February with the groundbreaking of The Grand. Located on Grand Avenue and First Street across from Walt Disney Concert Hall, the $1 billion mixed-use development is an exercise in persistence, overcoming hurdles including a constricting recession, design changes and shifts in political leadership since architect Frank Gehry and Related Cos. won a bidding competition to build on the County/City-owned parcel in 2004. Construction crews are now building the project’s two towers, a 39-story edifice with 436 rental units (20% to be set aside as affordable housing) and a 20-story building that will have a 309-room Equinox Hotel. There will also be a large retail component. The Grand is expected to open in 2021. At thegrandla.com. —Sean P. Thomas
BEST PLACE TO GET THE INSIDE SCOOP
Los Angeles Current Affairs Forum: Approximately once a month, scores of attorneys, business executives, labor leaders, publicv officials, journalists and others show up at The Palm in Downtown for a luncheon hosted by the Los Angeles Current Affairs Forum. Run by public affairs consultant Emma Schafer, the invitation-only events provide a rare opportunity to get the inside scoop from leading elected officials, minus the spin and platitudes so prevalent in politics. There are always prepared remarks from the speaker followed by a thoughtful Q&A. At a May luncheon County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas revealed, on the record, his interest in running for mayor in 2022, and at an event this month City Attorney Mike Feuer told the crowd he is also considering the race. Mayor Eric Garcetti has made multiple appearances at the Forum, and other featured guests have included state Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, California Secretary of State Alex Padilla and Council President Herb Wesson. In a city dominated by “messaging,” this is where you go to find the truth. —Jon Regardie
BEST POLITICAL GUESSING GAME
Huizar Watch 2019: It’s been eight months since FBI agents raided the home and offices of Downtown City Councilman José Huizar, but no political observer has forgotten that November morning — the sight of agents carrying boxes out of Huizar’s City Hall office, and a sniffer dog named Ginger bouncing around outside his Boyle Heights home, looked like scenes from a TV procedural. Some key facts hold — neither Huizar nor anyone else has been arrested or charged with a crime, and the Feds have been mum. Still, after Council President Herb Wesson stripped Huizar of his committee assignments, everyone is waiting to see what comes next. Speculation remains rampant and the biggest question is whether the 14th District rep and any other City Hall elected officials or employees will face charges. It’s a waiting game, but everyone is still watching. —Jon Regardie
BEST CAR ALTERNATIVE PROJECT
Main & Spring Forward: Downtown Los Angeles is not abandoning the automobile anytime soon. That said, the Central City is increasingly becoming friendlier to pedestrians and bicyclists. Not all of the infrastructure projects have clicked — think of those “bike lanes” that barely separate cyclists from cars — but one that seems to receive the most praise is Main and Spring Forward. Pushed by 14th District City Councilman José Huizar, the $2.3 million initiative reworked the two key Historic Core streets, creating protected bike lanes, new and expanded signals at intersections and crosswalks, and better signaling for drivers to avoid collisions. The Spring Street work wrapped last October while the improvements on Main were completed in the spring. —Nicholas Slayton
BEST SMALL-SCALE HISTORIC BUILDING REVITALIZATION
Firehouse Hotel: Aged Downtown buildings have long been getting the boutique hotel makeover — just witness the massive NoMad Los Angeles, which opened in the historic Giannini Place. On the opposite end of the size spectrum is the Firehouse Hotel. The old Engine Co. No. 17 building in the Arts District has been turned into an establishment with just nine guest rooms. The team behind Silverlake’s Hotel Covell undertook the project where each room has a unique theme and decoration. The building’s historic features have been preserved, but instead of fire trucks behind the large red doors, there’s a coffee shop, bar and a large, outdoor New American restaurant. The Firehouse hotel opened in April. At 710 S. Santa Fe Ave. or firehousela.com. —Nicholas Slayton
BEST UNRESOLVED TRANSPORTATION TREND
Dockless Scooters: The city’s one-year pilot program for dockless scooters went into effect last March, and since then thousands of the devices have flooded Downtown. Now residents and tourists zip around city streets (which is allowed) and sidewalks (not allowed). The scooters, provided by companies such as Lime and Bird, are an alternative to transportation options like buses, trains and cars, and provide a solution to the first-mile/last-mile conundrum posed by traditional public transportation options. Still, Downtowners and others are divided, as scooter clutter is everywhere, and there are safety concerns from riders who ignore the rules or don’t wear helmets (not required by law, but smart to do). Meanwhile, city officials continue to debate and try to modify an appropriate set of guidelines for the new mode of transportation. —Sean P. Thomas
BEST RESTORATION
Fort Moore Pioneer Memorial: Last November, the waterfall at the Fort Moore Pioneer Memorial monument on Hill Street was turned on for the first time in 42 years. It was a landmark step in the refurbishment of the deteriorating monument, which finally reached its endpoint during a July 3 rededication ceremony that included the burial of a community-sourced time capsule. Located at the site of the first Independence Day flag raising in Los Angeles, the monument between the Civic Center and Chinatown features an 80-foot long, 47-foot tall water feature, a massive terra cotta bas-relief wall, and a 275-foot long brick wall. The monument originally opened in 1958 but fell into disrepair in the late 1970s when the water was turned off due to a drought. Now it has a glistening pool, more than 285,000 new tiles, a redone plaza and an environmentally friendly water system. —Sean P. Thomas
© Los Angeles Downtown News 2019