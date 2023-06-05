The Bloc opens rooftop urban farm

In an effort to produce fresh, locally grown produce in the urban core of Downtown LA, The Bloc has partnered with farming company MicroHabitat to open a new urban farm space on the building’s rooftop at 700 W. Seventh Street. The farm will feature 18 different varieties of produce like heirloom tomatoes, kale, cucumbers and peppers as well as 12 varieties of herbs and edible flowers.
“My understanding is we’re the first building in Downtown LA to install an urban farm on the roof,” said Dan Cote, general manager at The Bloc. “We’re hoping to use that as a motivator to inspire other landlords and building owners to do the same because we feel like it would not only help the quality of the air and the environment, but if other buildings can follow suit and produce food in this fashion, and we could all donate that to the people that really need it locally, it’ll go a long way in helping us change the narrative on what’s going on in Downtown LA and improve it on many levels.”
The farm will consist of 30 MicroHabitat pots and use a drip irrigation system to reduce the chance of overwatering and minimize water waste. It’s set to produce an estimated 300 pounds of crops per season, which will be donated to local food banks to help nearby homeless populations.
“We’re really focused on doing whatever we can to help locals in need, and this is just one additional way that we thought,” Cote said. “Beyond the individuals we’re helping with the food, it is actually helping the environment from a eco-friendly standpoint because … we’re not only producing food, but we’re helping improve air quality with the plants absorbing carbon dioxide and releasing oxygen into the air.
“We’re also reducing some of the heat load by having the plants up there, and at the same time reducing some of the rain run off by having all of the 30 or so big plant pots up there absorbing the water when it rains.”
According to reports, LA suffers more from the effects of “urban heat islands” than any other city in California due to its concentration of concrete and pavement. By 2050, the city is expected to experience twice as many days that reach 95 degrees or hotter than it does now. Farms and green spaces have been proven to play an impactful role in reducing urban heat.
Alongside the benefits of the farm’s yield, it will also serve as a place for community engagement and educational events like workshops and tours to learn about the importance of urban agriculture, healthy eating and sustainability.
“We plan to host multiple events up there; the first event will actually take place in June, and we’re going to provide tenants with their own kits that they can take home (and) some mini crops that they can grow at home just to have an idea of what we’re doing here on a larger scale,” Cote said. “We want to educate the tenants and the employees in our buildings about what is happening, why we’re doing it, the benefits we’re getting from it, to encourage and excite people about the initiative so that they could maybe do the same thing at home on a smaller scale and also help support and promote what we’re doing here.”
Cote said the farm’s first harvest is expected to take place by mid-June, though he called that estimate “a bit ambitious.”
The Bloc’s rooftop urban farm marks the third sustainability initiative that the space has launched in the past year, namely the building’s rooftop bee colony, created to produce honey and pollinate local plants, and the falconer initiative, which consists of flying a trained, non-lethal hawk above the building a couple of times a week to deter pigeons and other pests from disturbing the farm.
“We have a really big focus on sustainability,” Cote said. “(The rooftop urban farm) is a great third step for our sustainability program here at the building.”
The Bloc
700 W. Seventh Street, Los Angeles