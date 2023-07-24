With one-on-one interactions with seniors, youth, families and others in need, the Little Tokyo Service Center fosters change in Downtown LA and the surrounding areas.
The Little Tokyo-based organization will raise funds for its programs through Sake on the Rocks.
In its 15th year, the fundraiser is Friday, July 28, at the Japanese American Cultural and Community Center Plaza. The evening allows patrons to try sake from 23 Japanese breweries and food and beverages from more than 20 local restaurants and beverage vendors. Representatives from the breweries will talk about their products.
DJs will provide the soundtrack. The event also features a sake barrel-breaking ceremony and a shochu cocktail contest.
Mutual Trading Co. Inc will offer an interactive game such as sake trivia.
Derek Mio — an actor best known for “The Terror,” “Greek,” “G.B.F.” and “The Emoji Movie” — will host the shochu
cocktail-making contest.
During the activity, community members representing different organizations — including the Japanese American National Museum, the Go for Broke National Education Center and API Equality-LA — will try their hand at making shochu
cocktails. Modeled after “Iron Chef,” the contest will see contestants asked to make cocktails on the spot with chosen ingredients and garnishes.
“What we try to do is bring them to the stage and share the spotlight with other organizations in the community,” said Sharon Kamegai Cocita, the Little Tokyo Service Center director of development.
Kamegai Cocita said the fundraiser is fun but still ties into the organization’s origins and mission.
The service center was founded in 1979 by Japanese American activists who wanted to offer social services, including linguistic assistance, to the Japanese and Japanese American community in Southern California.
Kamegai Cocita said the event pays homage to its roots while sharing a taste of Japanese heritage and culture.
The event highlights local restaurants from Little Tokyo, Chinatown, Boyle Heights, Culver City, East Hollywood and West LA.
“They represent the different neighborhoods and the different cuisines of Los Angeles,” Kamegai Cocita said.
“So, in that way, it’s a lovely tie-in to who we are. Our client base is just so diverse and represents the diversity of Los Angeles.”
Among the items are Asian-inspired tacos, cookies and pastries as well as small bites of sushi, yakitori skewers and curry.
There will be plenty of time for guests to socialize and network.
“I think that when you go to an event, it’s so great to have that opportunity to connect with folks maybe you haven’t seen in a long time or just meet new folks,” Kamegai Cocita said.
Boosting programs
Little Tokyo Service Center’s primary fundraiser, Sake on the Rocks raises around $400,000 for the organization’s programs.
Kamegai Cocita said guests can learn about the Little Tokyo Service Center that evening.
“It brings in people from different neighborhoods and backgrounds to learn more about our organization and build an appreciation for our neighborhood, community and our small businesses here and also more appreciation for our Japanese heritage,” Kamegai Cocita said.
Kamegai Cocita said over the years, the populations served by the organization have expanded.
“We started with the Japanese community because there were no social service organizations that would provide services in the Japanese language. But we have grown considerably since then. We provide services in Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Spanish and English,” Kamegai Cocita said.
With a 114-person staff, the organization serves about 10,000 clients, while the recreation center sees around 50,000 visitors. The Little Tokyo Service Center offers child care, bilingual case management, community organizing and planning, early childhood education, civic engagement, tax preparation assistance, financial literacy workshops and counseling, long-term care and insurance workshops, senior caregiver support, senior mental health counseling and therapy, identity theft and fraud avoidance workshops, affordable housing projects, domestic violence transitional housing and local business support.
“We are all about community self-determination. So, anything that is causing a barrier to a community achieving happiness, fulfillment and opportunity, that’s what we address to have a healthy community,” Kamegai Cocita said.
“So, we are tackling the big issues that are standing in the way of communities achieving that.”
Recently, the organization started a homeless services program. Kamegai Cocita said it was important to help people in Skid Row, which borders the service center.
“We have experts in social service,” she said.
“We have experts in building affordable housing and project management. We have experts in all these different communities. We pooled that expertise plus hired on folks that are very experienced in homeless outreach, and we started that program last year.”
Through its Mi CASA after school programs, the Little Tokyo Service Center works with elementary, middle school and high school students from low-income neighborhoods. The program offers college prep support and homework assistance as well as arts and crafts, dance and sports activities.
The center runs a summer camp for Mi Casa participants, who go on field trips and take part in music, dance, martial arts and sports activities.
As part of their small-business program, the service center works closely with local businesses, helping them in areas such as building an online presence. Kamegai Cocita said this was especially important during the pandemic.
“These longtime legacy businesses, they started off before there was online ordering. We really needed to work with them during COVID so that they could survive during that,” Kamegai Cocita said.
They also hold free workshops for small businesses and entrepreneurs.
“It’s all about sharing knowledge with our community to make it stronger,” Kamegai Cocita said.
One of their programs, Changing Tides, works to destigmatize mental health issues and getting help for those who need it in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community.
The organization recently held its Ripple Effect walkathon, which is focused on suicide prevention and awareness.
The service center often works with other social services organizations and groups on their efforts.
“We feel like we need to partner with other folks in the community and work together to help bring up the whole community,” Kamegai Cocita said.
Last year, they opened the Terasaki Budokan recreation center, which houses sports leagues and tournaments, hula and taiko classes, events such as comedy nights and concerts, after-school sports and arts programs, basketball academies, martial arts training, yoga classes and improv workshops.
Along with a gymnasium with basketball and volleyball courts, the space has a courtyard, a community room and an outdoor plaza area with a stage.
The organization hosts a range of senior activities and classes at the rec center, including karaoke, mahjong, computer and English classes, Zumba, exercises classes, art activities, table tennis, ukulele lessons, pingpong and yoga.
Kamegai Cocita said the senior programs are meant to promote physical and mental health and combat isolation among seniors.
“We’ve been wanting to have a recreation center for a very long time. I’m talking 20-plus years,” she said.
“We finished construction during COVID in 2021. We were able to actually open to the public in 2022 after COVID restrictions were lifted.”
Little Tokyo Service Center’s Sake on the Rocks Fundraiser
WHEN: 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 28
WHERE: Japanese American Cultural and Community Center Plaza, 244 San Pedro Street, Los Angeles
cost: $175 general admission, which includes unlimited food and drink
INFO: ltsc.org/sake2023