Warren Furutani knows this season in his life is about his legacy.
The community activist and politician who served in the state assembly and school boards for 30 years has a lot of ground to cover. In his home office in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, Furutani is softer than when he served as a no-nonsense assembly member representing the 55th district.
“He was known for being straightforward, honest and direct in his interactions with others,” said Councilmember Kevin De León, a former assembly member colleague. “And for being unafraid to speak his mind or stand up for what he believed in.”
At 75 years old and retired from politics, Furutani has embraced a new title: grandpa.
“It’s just great,” Furutani said.
There are no meetings or budgets to sweat over. There’s time to catch up with neighbors and space to build a treehouse for his granddaughter. During the early isolation days of the pandemic, he retreated daily to his home office with iced coffee to record his legacy in his memoir, “Ac-tiv-ist.”
The narrative of Furutani’s book and career takes root in Los Angeles and stretches from Little Tokyo to the state Capitol and beyond. It’s a love song for the city and communities he served. From political rallies to community organizing in the shadows of Los Angeles’s city hall, Furutani was there with his booming voice and a preternatural ability to speak to the heart of a cause.
“I saw Warren as a visionary and revolutionary thinker,” said Nobuko Miyamoto, an artist and director of Great Leap, a Los Angeles-based multicultural arts program.
His vision has always been the same: to bring about political or social change.
‘Ac-tiv-ist’
During his 1984 run for president, Jesse Jackson became the first presidential candidate to make a campaign stop in Little Tokyo. The rally point was in the courtyard of the Japanese American Cultural & Community Center with its red hardscape designed by Isamu Noguchi. Furutani took the microphone, hushed the excited attendees, and introduced Jackson.
Miyamoto was in the crowd, transfixed by Furutani’s words.
“Warren had this uncanny way of being himself and yet having that same kind of charisma and relatable and dynamic way of speaking with people, for people and to people,” she said.
His feet were in Little Tokyo, but his vision was to create common ground with other communities. In 2020, Furutani came out of retirement from political life to work as a senior adviser to De León — primarily to consult on Little Tokyo issues.
It was the right choice, said Bill Watanabe, founding executive director of the Little Tokyo Service Center.
“Warren has a long and deep connection with the Japanese American community, which is perhaps symbolized by his strong affinity for Little Tokyo,” Watanabe said.
After two years, Furutani left the adviser post quietly, he said, a week before an audio recording of a conversation between several Los Angeles councilmembers rife with racist and derogatory remarks leaked. De León was ensnared in the controversy.
“I didn’t want anybody to think that I left Kevin’s office because of the political problems,” Furutani said. “My advice to Kevin was to weather the storm. Take it right on the chin — you know, mea culpa — and move on, because I think he really has a lot to contribute to Los Angeles.”
This seems surprising coming from Furutani, who in 2011 almost came to blows with another assembly member over racially charged comments about Italian Americans. These incidences are different, he said, because one was made publicly on the floor of the assembly. The leaked audiotape seemed to be a secret recording of a private conversation.
Besides, Furutani would much prefer to zoom out for the long-range view of the city he loves.
A modest proposal
Furutani is no stranger to tough jobs. Before serving two terms in the state assembly, he made history in 1987 as the first Asian American Pacific Islander to be elected to the Los Angeles Unified School District Board. Of all his elected or appointed political positions, he said being an LAUSD school board member was the hardest job he’s ever had. It’s a bold statement, but also unsurprising considering the size of the school district (the second largest in the United States) and the high stakes of making decisions that directly affect the most important member of any family.
From 1987 to 1995, Furutani was one of the seven-member board members who oversaw changes to year-round school schedules and the launch of some of the state’s first charter schools.
Even though it’s legacy time, Furutani’s voice drips with passion when he talks about his ideas to solve some of the current problems dogging the school district. He outlines the plan in his book — a modest proposal to anyone willing to listen.
“Public education for me is the most important democratic institution in our country,” he said. “As the public education system goes, so goes our democracy.”
In “Ac-tiv-ist,” Furutani dedicates a chapter to the trappings of public education as a “political battlefield” mired in bureaucracy. When he first ran for school board, his son, Sei Malik Furutani, was entering kindergarten, so he had vested interest. Before that, Furutani attended LAUSD schools just like his brothers and father. The way he sees it, his family has a long-standing investment in the Los Angeles public education system.
And he sees systemic flaws.
It’s the only sentence in Furutani’s memoir that is printed in bold: He thinks the crux of the problem is that LAUSD is too big. Managing it is like trying to steer an ocean liner. Because of its size, changing course is difficult. As set up, the school board makes decisions but only has authority over the superintendent, so the district’s large bureaucracy makes it inefficient and reactionary to issues.
Why not make LAUSD nimbler, he proposed, by breaking it up into a federation of seven school districts divided geographically with seven elected school boards?
“It would foster, I think, healthy competition between the different districts,” Furutani said. “But, most importantly, would facilitate involvement at the local level.”
Education for all
Furutani was a school board member during a tumultuous time of painful budget cuts and overcrowding, said Jackie Goldberg, a current LAUSD school board member who served a term with Furutani.
“I remember that he and I would sometimes sit at the end of a meeting and just cry,” Goldberg said.
During his school board tenure, LAUSD established the first 10 charter schools in California. The intent was to use the charter schools as ways of innovation and to create different approaches to public education. But as it turned out, he said, charter schools have now become a stalking horse for privatization in public education.
“Rather than being a complement to the public education system, they’re viewed as competitors,” Furutani said. “The very basis of public education is that it’s for everybody. A lot of the charter schools are doing good work, I get it. But they’re small. How do you replicate that in a big system?”
Politics and public service can be fickle. Once you leave the glare of the spotlight, it’s easy to be forgotten, Furutani said. He paused here as if to let the words land. Can someone who spent most of his career agitating for change be OK with the stillness of retired life? Now with his legacy recorded in his memoir, he hesitated to punctuate his political career with an end mark. Instead, he seemed to leave the door open for a second un-retirement, a possibility his wife, Lisa Furutani, said is likely.
Perhaps another appointed position will be in his future. After all, he served on the assembly with now-Mayor Karen Bass.
“I want to help out any way I can,” Furutani said.