While responding to a stalled vehicle, a roadside assistance employee was shot and killed by an unknown suspect in the Fashion District of Downtown LA on November 15 at 8:30 p.m., according to officer Drake Madison of LAPD’s media relations division.
The incident occurred in the area of Eighth and Mateo streets, Madison said.
The deceased victim has been identified as 26-year-old Michael McGarry from Stanton, according to public information officer Sarah Ardalani with the LA County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.
There were two tow truck drivers working on the stalled car, but only one was shot and injured, according to other published reports. The other, unscathed driver reportedly rushed McGarry to a business nearby, where he was pronounced dead, reports say.
“Because this is a homicide, we will not be receiving further information until detectives exhaust all leads and send us a news release to put out asking for the public’s assistance,” Madison said.