Attacks against Asian Americans are on the rise. From the high-profile Atlanta massage parlor shootings and the defacement of the Higashi Honganji Buddhist Temple in Little Tokyo to the almost daily reports of ethnically targeted violence, this disturbing trend has shaken communities all over the United States.
Latent fear from the COVID-19 pandemic and misinformation about its Chinese origins have exacerbated existing prejudices, worsened by the economic desperation during widespread shutdowns. Los Angeles’ residents are now grappling with safety concerns amid a growing tide of racism, violence and the disturbing realities of culturally ingrained bigotry against Asian Americans.
Neighborhood leaders in Little Tokyo, including members of the Little Tokyo Historical Society (LTHS), are reckoning with this violence in myriad ways, but looking to history has been a useful guidepost to understand the delicate balance of action communities must strike when confronted with public fear.
“(During) the pandemic, people have lost jobs, so they’re either angry or fearful. Our former president stupidly calls it the Chinese virus and exacerbates,” said Bill Watanabe, a member of the LTHS and former executive director of the Little Tokyo Service Center. “I’m sure there are many Asian Americans who are more fearful being out in public.”
For Japanese Americans in Little Tokyo, the story of fear is all too familiar. From February 1942 to March 1946, some 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps across the Western United States.
The incarceration was started by President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Executive Order 9066, passed in response to the attack on Pearl Harbor. The order allowed military officials to set up areas where “any or all persons may be excluded.” While not explicitly outlined in the law, the majority of these exclusion zones housed Japanese Americans living on the West Coast, with 10 major camps in California alone.
One of the most significant of these camps was Manzanar, located northeast of Los Angeles, a three-hour drive toward Death Valley. At the camp, over 11,000 Issei, Nisei and Sansei (first-, second- and third- generation Japanese Americans) were interned for years, forcibly removed from their former lives.
A significant portion of the camp’s population came from Little Tokyo, which was, and is, the largest Japanese American community in the nation. Families in the neighborhood were suddenly forced to leave their homes and businesses behind — often with little to no warning — without any chance to safeguard their burgeoning livelihoods as established immigrants.
“We all came from somewhere. I think it’s important for people to know that there are roots, that a lot of people had to sacrifice and work hard to build what’s existing today,” said Watanabe on the efforts of the early generations of Japanese Americans in Little Tokyo. “They say history is not about the past, it’s about the future.”
One such immigrant was Toyo Miyatake, a legendary 20th century photographer. He immigrated to the United States from Japan in 1909 and settled in Little Tokyo. While there, he got involved in the arts scene and trained as a photographer, initially taught by fellow immigrant Harry Shigeta. After working in the neighborhood for years, he set up his own studio in 1924, which quickly became a community institution. Families would come for portraits, wedding photos and all kinds of special events. Toyo would frequently be asked to photograph significant festivals and holidays, including the 1932 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.
“The first generation and their children are the ones who built Little Tokyo — like the Miyatakes with the Toyo Miyatake Studio,” said Mike Okamura, the president of the LTHS.
Like the thousands of other Little Tokyo residents, Toyo also faced the suffocating reality of internment. Having run his studio for over a decade, he fully commanded the power of photography to catalogue and convey unique experiences. So, when the time came for him and his family to be shuttered off to Manzanar, he took an enormous risk — he snuck a camera lens and a film holder into the camp.
Despite only working with rudimentary workshops set up for the prisoners, Toyo enlisted the help of a carpenter friend in Manzanar to build a rudimentary wooden camera out of a threaded pipe and scrap wood. With that, he started documenting the daily life of the internment camp from an insider’s perspective.
“The reason that Toyo took the pictures was to document it so that things like this would never happen again,” said Alan Miyatake, Toyo’s grandson and a third-generation photographer at the Toyo Miyatake Studio.
But things weren’t that easy. Manzanar camp director Ralph P. Merritt quickly caught wind of Toyo’s covert cataloguing given the communal nature of the camp, which included barrack-style sleeping arrangements and public latrines for every camp “block.” Merritt first became camp director during a period of intense conflict, which included an early incident of a riot that left two inmates dead, so he was particularly cautious of any unrest.
“It’s kind of embarrassing to poop alongside everybody else,” said Watanabe. “Photographs, I think, can add so much more to what camp life was like.”
For whatever reason — be it interest, sympathy or concern — Merritt agreed to let Toyo continue his efforts on one condition: He couldn’t “take the pictures.” So, with an arbitrary restriction preventing him from actually pressing the button to snap the camera’s shutter, Toyo led around a white assistant to create his arresting visual account of camp life in the early years of internment.
“The more (Toyo’s photos are) out in the public, the better for people to realize what happened,” Watanabe said. “Because there was no evidence of any kind of sabotage or espionage, it shows how thin the veneer of our constitutional rights can be.”
Toyo’s decision to put himself in harm’s way allowed him to record some of the most disturbing lessons of American history: When confronted by a threat too large to comprehend, like the Japanese Empire in World War II or a faceless pandemic, desperate people become irrational. He understood this in the face of dehumanization. An inscription underneath a public memorial for Toyo on a street named after him in Little Tokyo even stresses that his photos were taken “so this kind of injustice never happens again.”
“Personally I love old photographs. There’s a sense that these photos are very real and catalogue what happened on a daily basis. If you’re young and want to get a sense of what was really going on (during internment), they are a great place to start,” Watanabe said. “Toyo, he was an insider. Taking (thousands of) pictures as an inmate. Ansel Adams and Dorthia Lang were also both commissioned to take pictures in Manzanar.”
Those other famous photographers were brought in by the American government and Merritt in later years to document camp life, but they were commissioned to highlight “American loyalty” in a twisted effort to portray internment as a kind of patriotic sacrifice. In reality, the lives of Japanese Americans in the camps were strange perversions of the American experience.
“Thankfully, because of Alan’s grandfather, they knew that this was a historic moment. They had to record it; they had to document it for broader American society to know what it was actually like to be in a camp,” said Okamura.
Though not always tragically difficult —with couples falling in love, students continuing their education at every school level, and life loosely resembling some kind of neighborhood structure — the dehumanizing distrust of internment permeated every second of life in the camps. It was that feeling, the inescapable injustice of the situation, that Toyo’s photos captured.
“(The Japanese in the internment camps) always looked at the positive side,” Alan said. “They have this term called ‘shikata ga nai’ — suck it up, make the best of it, we’ll make it through it. I think with that attitude they were able to survive those terrible conditions and make it through.”
That mentality also meant that upon their return to Los Angeles many former internees were reluctant to share their experiences. As such, younger generations only heard loose anecdotes or veiled references to the struggle of their parents and grandparents. This left a gap in history that many Little Tokyo locals still reckon with.
“We talked about (internment), but not all families talk openly about it. There are many who refuse to talk about it,” Alan said. “With this legacy my grandfather has left, my family has always talked about it. I always would take my parents to Manzanar when they were alive. About 10 years ago, I was taking a picture and they said, ‘You wouldn’t be here if not for this. We met at Manzanar.’”
The legacy of internment still haunts the community. Families of the formerly interned organize popular yearly pilgrimages to Manzanar (though interrupted by the pandemic) to keep in touch with their history. And as recently as last year, there were even class reunions for the students at Manzanar’s junior high. Co-hosted by Okamura at a Buddhist temple in Boyle Heights, the 90-odd-year-old former grade schoolers reminisced about the strange circumstances of their formative childhood years and shared stories with the community.
After being so intimately acquainted with the violations of dignity that fear can spawn, these people were quick to action when national crises hit. Universally, people in the community connected internment and the current uptick in Asian American violence to the racial prejudice that surged against Muslims after 9/11.
“You’re finding that the fourth generation, they are becoming more interested in their legacy from the grandparents and great-grandparents,” Okamura said.
“(After 9/11), we did not want to see that scapegoating without any due process of law, that this could become another internment. That’s where I think the Japanese American community said, ‘We can’t see this happen again. We will not let it happen again.’”
This mirrors efforts even during internment. For example, universities were pressured by anti-internment advocates (composed of church groups, charities, concerned neighbors and more) to admit Japanese American students despite concerns of their removal, giving a few young adults chances at a “normal” life during a period of intense fear.
Now the youngest generations in Little Tokyo and Los Angeles are grappling with the potentially corrupting power of public fear during the pandemic. Community leaders, including members of the LTHS, are seeing significant increases in interest among young people as they start advocating for struggling neighbors during the pandemic. As much as fear — a fear deeply understood in the shadow of internment — can sow irrational violence, it can also inspire humanity. It connects the sympathetic and the threatened.
“I think that’s why it’s even more important that I try to keep my grandfather’s work exposed,” Alan said about the power of history to lead people through crises. “It’s an important issue that shouldn’t be forgotten.”
Toyo’s legacy looms large over this current crisis of Asian American violence. As a role model for advocates, artists and historians, his photographs continue to provide an understanding window into the impact of hatred decades after the end of Japanese internment. His life story also shows how an individual can bend history’s long arc, even in the face of a seemingly insurmountable public trend. While the current fear-bred violence doesn’t look exactly like governmentally mandated exclusion, the same lessons of human dignity provide insight into how personal advocacy can fight against racist violence.
“Fear can make people do unwise things,” said Watanabe on the lessons from Toyo’s legacy. “The camp is an example of what fear can cause people to do.”