LA County residents who have traveled outside of it and recently returned will have to quarantine for 10 days, according to the county health department.
The virus can take up to 14 days to incubate, and for many people the virus causes no illness or symptoms. During the 10 days after returning, the virus could be passed on if the person goes back to work, shopping or to gatherings. If you start to experience any symptoms or have a positive test, isolate for 10 days and until you are fever free for 24 hours.
The best way to safely quarantine is to not leave your home or allow any visitors to your home and to find others who can help buy groceries and other essential necessities. If you need help during a self-quarantine, such as finding assistance to help get groceries, there are resources available by calling 211 or visiting the Public Health website, publichealth.
Public Health continues efforts to safely and effectively deliver COVID-19 vaccines and build a system that has the capacity to vaccinate prioritized populations. The first shipments are being used to vaccinate the front-line health care workers at acute care hospitals, EMTs and paramedics, and the staff and residents at skilled nursing facilities. These groups are within tier 1 of phase 1a.
The county began distribution of the Moderna vaccine to skilled nursing facilities at the end of right before the holiday and continued through the weekend. County, city and curative teams are working together to accelerate vaccinations at skilled nursing facilities during the next week.
Vaccinations at other long-term care facilities will happen through the federal pharmacy partnership with Walgreens and CVS.
As LA County completes tier 1 of phase 1a, the health department will begin vaccinations for health care workers in tier 2. Recently, home health care workers and health care workers at primary care clinics, urgent care clinics and private practices will be invited to register for appointments through a secure web-based portal. All health care workers will need to show verification prior to vaccination. Visit the COVID-19 Health Care Provider Information Hub on the health department’s website for additional information.
Every week, as the county receives additional doses of vaccine, additional health care workers in tiers 2 and 3 of phase 1A will be offered vaccines. These include health care personnel engaging in field work, working at specialty clinics, laboratory workers, dental and other oral health clinics, pharmacy staff (not in higher-tier settings) and vaccinators.
For more information about the county’s vaccination plans or to sign up for a vaccination newsletter, visit ph.lacounty.gov.
“Our hearts go out to everyone who is mourning a loved one, a friend, a co-worker or a neighbor who has passed away from COVID-19. We are so sorry for your loss,” said Barbara Ferrer, Ph.D., M.P.H., M.Ed., director of public health.
“Let’s give our hospitals a fighting chance to handle the flood of COVID-19 patients who are arriving every day. We thank everyone who has and continues to do the right thing to help slow this surge. Reducing the number of new cases is the only way to stop this surge. The urgency to take every preventative measure possible is upon us; otherwise the coronavirus transmission trajectory we see here continues, with its devastating impact on hospitals and people. We ask that you not be a virus spreader; we can’t afford for you to pass on the risk and the virus.”
Targeted stay-at-home orders issued by the state—and adopted by the LA County health officer—were extended and remain in effect.
These orders will remain in effect as long as hospital ICU capacity remains below the 15% threshold established by the state. These orders prohibit gathering with nonhousehold members, require everyone to stay at home as much as possible, reduce occupancy limits at businesses, and require masking and distancing whenever around others.
Outdoor exercise is encouraged as long as you remain distanced and wear a face covering when around others. The health officer orders also require that all nonessential business and activities cease between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. A complete list of the current safety modifications can be found online.