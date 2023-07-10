Dozens of migrants sent from Texas by Gov. Gregg Abbott arrived at Union Station on July 1 — the second instance in the last month.
The 41 asylum-seekers, which included 11 children, hailed from Belize, Cuba, Colombia, El Salvador, Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua and Venezuela arrived at 12:40 p.m. from Brownsville, Texas. They were received by the LA Welcomes Collective, a network of faith, nonprofit and immigrant rights groups.
Although not formally notified, city officials became aware of the bus on June 30 and promptly began mobilizing efforts to receive it, said Zach Seidl, a spokesperson for Mayor Karen Bass’ office.
“The City of Los Angeles believes in treating everyone with respect and dignity and will do so,” Seidl said.
St. Anthony’s Croatian Catholic Church on Grand Avenue became a temporary welcome center for the migrants, who were offered water, food, clothing, medical checkups and access to legal immigration assistance with the help of the Coalition for Human Immigrant Rights.
The organization also helped arrange transportation for a few migrants who needed to reach other cities, including Las Vegas, Seattle, San Francisco and Oakland, for upcoming court dates. However, most were received in LA by friends and family.
On June 14, 42 migrants were similarly bused from the Texas-Mexican border to Union Station by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who said in a statement that Texas border towns are “overrun” by migrants due to President Biden’s “refusal” to secure the border.
“It is abhorrent that an American elected official is using human beings as pawns in his cheap political games,” Bass responded in a statement. “Shortly after I took office, I directed city departments to begin planning in the event Los Angeles was on the receiving end of a despicable stunt that Republican Governors have grown so fond of.”
Since April, Abbott has bused over 23,500 migrants to cities across the country, including Washington D.C., New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Denver and LA, according to a post on the governor’s official Twitter.
Similarly, the California state attorney general’s office is investigating two incidents from early June after Florida governor Ron DeSantis allegedly arranged for migrants to be flown on chartered flights from Texas by way of New Mexico to Sacramento.
Also in June, LA City Council unanimously passed a motion directing the city to draft a “Sanctuary City” ordinance, prohibiting any city property, resources or personnel from being used for federal immigration enforcement.