Longtime Pasadena resident Janet Elkins wants to spend her retirement years helping others.
She and her friends Terry Herkner and Betty Carmona have turned to helping Afghan refugees who settled in the area through the International Institute of Los Angeles. The 100-year-old agency coordinates the resettlement of refugees.
The three women are collecting gently used laptops, phones, tablets, iPads, bicycles, strollers and car seats for Afghans who were displaced.
“The Afghans are eager to work and become self-sufficient,” she said.
“Their lives are challenging, but with the help of technology, they will be able to navigate their lives, find jobs, permanent homes, enroll their children in school — all the things we take for granted.”
Elkins stressed that she needs laptops, not desktops. The refugees are living in temporary housing, and it is difficult for the educated, middle-class folks to carry around desktops.
They have sourced IT people to ensure the electronics are wiped and updated before they are delivered to Afghan refugees.
“We’re pretty serious about this,” said Elkins, a Chicago native.
“We spend a lot of time with these people. They’re polite and eager to get jobs and to assimilate to the United States and into their new lives. They’re very appreciative for what America is doing. There’s a limit to what the government can do.”
International Institute of Los Angeles Development Director Alex T. Nguyen is appreciative of Elkins, Herkner and Carmona.
“That’s really valuable,” Nguyen said.
“That’s something everyone needs, and it’s quite expensive to get new computers, so we’re there collecting refurbished ones in really good working condition.
“That’s going to aid in their job search, or for kids who are going back to school. They’re essential as food and clothing.”
Headquartered near Downtown LA, the International Institute of Los Angeles was founded in 1914 to help newly arrived immigrants integrate into their new lives in Los Angeles. Nguyen said the organization helps refugees and immigrants secure their first job, get legal help, or find child care providers so they can work outside of the home.
Throughout the years, the institute has empowered hundreds of thousands of refugees and survivors of human trafficking with skills and resources to become self-sufficient and successfully start new lives in Southern California.
In August 2021, the culmination of a military offensive led to the overthrowing of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan under President Ashraf Ghani. That led to an international airlift of fleeing civilians, just after Ghani fled to Uzbekistan. The United States military withdrew from the country, as per the U.S.-Taliban peace agreement signed in February 2020.
When the U.S. military pulled out, more than 1,000 potential volunteers signed up with the International Institute of Los Angeles. Nguyen said they offered to host families, donate various items, or pick them up from the airport to help them get settled.
“We’ve had an outpouring of support,” he said. “I was surprised by the support and immediacy — especially just seeing the news coverage of how vulnerable these families are. They left with nothing. A lot of these families were at U.S. military bases for several months. They’ve gone through a lot.”
Prior to Nguyen’s hiring, the International Institute of Los Angeles was funded through government contracts. Now, it has expanded into private funding and individual donations.
“We resettle folks all over LA County and neighboring counties,” he said.
“We have been recruiting a lot of new case workers and aides who speak Dari and connecting Afghans to benefits. The bulk of what we do is accessing the benefits they’re entitled to. We can get medical for them and CalFresh for food as well as jobs within several months of arrival.”
The institute’s priority is getting folks on their feet. During the Trump administration, he said, the refugee admission numbers were at an all-time low. Many resettlements closed across the country.
“During this current administration, it was brought back up again,” he said.
Across the country, agencies and nonprofits have been overwhelmed with the numbers.
“This crisis has caused a huge influx of folks needing help,” Nguyen said.