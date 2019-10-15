Downtown will be flush with people breaking a sweat for a good cause thanks to two charity walks taking place throughout the streets of Downtown this Sunday, Oct. 20.
First there is the 35th annual AIDS Walk, which raises funds to help build support and awareness of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. The roughly five-mile walk begins and ends at City Hall at 10 a.m., and takes about a half hour to complete. The theme of this year’s walk is “AIDS Has Met Its March,” with a donation goal of $2 million. Currently, they are 43% of the way to their goal. Participants can register, donate or seek more information at aidswalkla.org.
Then, on the other side of Downtown at Los Angeles State Historic Park, Alzheimer’s Los Angeles is hosting its annual walk4ALZ fundraising event. Starting at 10 a.m., the one-mile walk helps raise awareness and funds to support families facing Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. There will also be games, contests and music at the event, as well as prizes for the top fundraisers and more. The organization has currently raised $116,000 of its $275,000 fundraising goal. More information is at alzheimersla.org.