The Department of City Planning is working on updating the city’s community plans, which outline zoning and development guidelines. That starts with Downtown, with the DTLA 2040 plan. Last week City Planning staff held an open informational session at the South Park Business Improvement District’s offices. There are two more this week.
There will be events at the Little Tokyo branch of the Los Angeles Public Library on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m. and the Chinatown branch on Thursday, Feb. 6 at 2 p.m. The events do not include a formal presentation, however staff from the Department of City Planning will be on hand to explain the proposal and answer any questions.
More information planning.lacity.org.