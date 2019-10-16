The Los Angeles City Council approved a motion last week to add a two-way bike lane to Main Street. The council approved the motion on Tuesday, Oct. 8, which instructs the Los Angeles Department of Transportation’s to change an already existing plan to construct a one-way lane along Main Street. District 14 Councilman José Huizar introduced the motion.
The two-way lane is part of the councilman’s Main and Spring Forward project, which saw the construction of the city’s first two-way bike lane along Spring Street in April. According to the councilman, the Main Street lane will promote better traffic flow and increased safety for bicyclists and pedestrians.
“We have seen already on Spring Street that two-way bike lanes allow for a safer and more convenient experiences for bicyclists, pedestrians, and cars. We are proud to expand two-way bikes lanes so that they are part of or entire Main and Spring Forward project,” Huizar said in a prepared statement.
Construction of the lane is expected to being in late October and finish in November 2019.