Just northeast of Downtown, a Union Pacific railway passing through Lincoln Heights is littered with thrashed cardboard boxes and plastic packaging from merchandise previously onboard cargo trains, signifying an increase in cargo theft.
Union Pacific Railroad Company is one of the oldest and largest domestic railroads and intermodal shippers, carrying anything from consumer goods like clothes and electronics to cars and coal.
UP cargo trains heading into Los Angeles County have been a target for theft, with “criminals trespassing on Union Pacific property, climbing aboard trains and breaking into customers’ containers loaded with cargo, packages and merchandise destined to warehouse facilities around the country,” the railroad company said in a statement on Jan. 16.
The statement came a day after 17 freight train cars derailed near the intersection of San Pablo Street and Valley Boulevard. Debris covered the area prior to the derailment, which happened in same area where thefts were reported. The incident is being investigated. UP repaired and reopened the section of the railway on Jan. 18.
UP workers are still cleaning the sea of packages heading to homes, businesses and ports that still cover the tracks. However, prior to the derailment, the company emphasized the extent and seriousness of the thefts in a letter to LA County District Attorney George Gascón urging concern and action late December 2021.
Adrian Guerrero, UP’s general director of public affairs, wrote, “Since December 2020, UP has experienced an over 160% increase in criminal rail theft in Los Angeles County.
“In several months during that period, the increase from the previous year surpassed 200%. In October 2021 alone, the increase was 356% over compared to October 2020. Not only do these dramatic increases represent retail product thefts, they include increased assaults and armed robberies of UP employees performing their duties moving trains.”
Guerrero reported that over 90 shipping containers were compromised a day and that, in partnership with LAPD, LA County Sheriff’s Department and California Highway Patrol, over 100 arrests of vandals have been made.
“This increased criminal activity over the past 12 months accounts for approximately $5 million in claims, losses and damages to UP,” he said.
“And that value does not include respective losses to our impacted customers. Nor does it capture the larger operating or commercial impacts to the UP network or supply chain system in Los Angeles County.”
UP has taken measures to prevent further cargo theft by enlisting additional Union Pacific Police Department special agents, who have responsibility and jurisdiction over the railway’s 32,000 miles of track in 23 states.
The letter goes on to say that UP will explore and implement more technology to combat thefts, utilizing drones, specialized fencing, trespass detection systems and other measures.
UP spokesperson Robynn Tysver highlighted one of the company’s issues in a statement; however, despite its preventative measures it needs help.
“We need the LA County district attorney’s help to ensure there are consequences for those who prevent us from safely moving customer goods,” she said.
The UP letter to Gascón noted that despite the hundreds of arrests made against trespassers and vandals, “UP has not been contacted for any court proceedings,” Guerrero wrote.
“Criminals are caught and arrested, turned over to local authorities for booking, arraigned before the local courts, charges are reduced to a misdemeanor or petty offense, and the criminal is released after paying a nominal fine. These individuals are generally caught and released back onto the streets in less than 24 hours.”
Guerrero asked Gascón to reconsider the policy applied to these cases, directly referring to the “no-cash bail” policy the district attorney announced when he was sworn in December 2020.
Gascón’s policy of ending money bail for any misdemeanor, nonserious or nonviolent felony offense seeks to reform bail policy in a way that does not recognize money as a determining factor of guilt or innocence.
“Money bail is as unjust as it is unsafe,” he told the California Supreme Court in January 2021.
“It allows wealthy people who are dangerous to purchase their freedom while those without means who pose no risk to public safety languish in jail awaiting trial.
“There is no objective rationale for caging people who pose no danger to our community and have not been found guilty of a crime because they do not have the means to buy their freedom.”
The policy does not apply to potentially dangerous defendants and only considers people considered low risk for release and those convicted of nonviolent crimes among other similar criteria.
“Even with all the arrests made, the no-cash bail policy and extended timeframe for suspects to appear in court is causing re-victimization to UP by these same criminals,” Guerrero said.
“In fact, criminals boast to our officers that charges will be pled down to simple trespassing, which bears no serious consequence. … UP is now contemplating serious changes to our operating plans to avoid Los Angeles County. We do not take this effort lightly, particularly during the supply chain crisis.”
Guerrero highlighted the potential implications that the cargo thefts, coupled with UP considering avoiding LA County, has on the ongoing supply chain disruption.
“This drastic change to our operations will create significant impacts and strains throughout the local, state and national supply chain systems,” he said.
The supply chain crisis is a result of the pandemic and the consequential disruption pursuant, ranging from labor shortages to a slower timeframe for imports and exports, effectively limiting resources and deepening the need for reliable transportation.
Alex Bastian, Gascón’s special adviser, reassured the public.
“Our office is committed to working with law enforcement to ensure collective safety across Los Angeles County’s sprawling infrastructure, whether it’s at our ports or on railroad tracks,” Bastian said.
“Some cases presented to our office by Union Pacific have been filed, such as burglary and grand theft, while others have been declined due to insufficient evidence. We make charging decisions based on the evidence. Our office takes Union Pacific’s concerns seriously and hopes to discuss this issue more in the coming weeks.”