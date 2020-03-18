The Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office announced the expansion of its neighborhood prosecutor program on March 6, adding five new prosecutors to the team, including one that will oversee homelessness at Union Station. Andrew Said has been tapped for the Union Station role, according to a press release from the City Attorney’s Office, and will work with the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the Los Angeles Police Department and other service providers to establish an outreach team to help the number of homeless individuals who ultimately end up at Union Station as the trains stop running.
“Our new Neighborhood Prosecutors will help even more as they focus on complex regional challenges our communities face,” City Attorney Mike Feuer said in a prepared statement.
Neighborhood Prosecutors work closely with the community to deal with community issues like graffiti, illegal dumping, local theft and chronic low-level offenders. With the addition of the five prosecutors, there are now 28 prosecutors in the program.
The other four prosecutors will focus on illegal dumping in South L.A., library issues, and package theft in the San Fernando Valley, and homelessness at LAX.