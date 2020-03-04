UPDATE: As of 6 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, Kevin de León holds the lead with 53.52% of the vote. Cyndi Otteson stands at 18.18%, followed by Raquel Zamora at 13.41%, Mónica Garcia at 11.32% and John Jimenez at 3.57%.
The original story from 10:15 p.m. on March 3 is below.
Former state Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León seems positioned to be the next person to represent District 14 on the Los Angeles City Council.
As of 9:52 p.m. on election night, de León led the pack with roughly 53% of the vote, far outpacing the closest candidate, former advertising executive and Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council Vice President Cyndi Otteson, who netted just under 20%. If de León holds on to his lead, he will replace outgoing Councilman José Huizar, who is leaving the council due to term limits.
Speaking in front of a packed room at the Arts District’s Boomtown Brewery, with guests including 34th District Congressman Jimmy Gomez and Ninth District City Councilman Curren Price Jr., de León stressed the need to address homelessness, while touching on other issues facing Downtown and the rest of District 14.
“If everything is finalized and I am the councilmember, I’m looking forward to working with all the residents of Downtown,” de León said. “It’s an incredible neighborhood; we have a lot of room for growth. We need a lot of workforce housing, we need more parks, we need more open space. We need more police officers walking foot patrols.”
In between taking photos and speaking with reporters and supporters, de León was quick to note that the race has not been called yet and that results are still rolling in. A candidate must earn more than 50% of the vote to win the race outright. If de León slips below that 50% threshold, a runoff election will be held in November between the two top candidates.
Along with de León and Otteson, candidates include teacher and social worker Raquel Zamora and Los Angeles Unified School District board member Mónica Garcia who both reported in with close to 12% each. Nonprofit executive John Jimenez registered just 3.5% of the vote.
The 14th District includes most of Downtown Los Angeles, as well as Boyle Heights, El Sereno, and parts of Eagle Rock and Highland Park.
The other big local race was the fight for Los Angeles District Attorney. Incumbent Jackie Lacey, who has taken criticism from activists for her record on not prosecuting police shootings, is leading the three-way race with 53% of the vote, position Lacey for a third term.
Her challengers, former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón and former public defender Rachel Rossi, are trailing behind with about 25% and 21% of the vote respectively.
This story will be updated as more results are made available.
