Updated State of Emergency: Mayor and city’s powers expanded to address homelessness

Mayor Karen Bass signed an updated State of Emergency declaration on housing and homelessness. At the signing, Bass was joined by Los Angeles City Council President Paul Krekorian and President Pro Tempore Marqueece Harris-Dawson as they reiterated their support for Bass’ initiative.
“It’s no secret that Los Angeles is facing an emergency when it comes to homelessness. This is an issue of life and death for the thousands of people who are living in tents and cars. That’s why I signed an updated declaration of emergency and have continued to lock arms with the city council to maintain our momentum toward confronting homelessness and building more affordable housing,” Bass said. “I thank Council President Krekorian, Council President Pro Tempore Harris-Dawson and the entire city council for their continued partnership.”
The new declaration was created after working with LA City Council leadership to allow the city to be more involved in the process. It will also allow Bass to call for emergency service of city employees and the city to expedite contracts for temporary housing acquisitions and building projects.
“The city charter didn’t give us the tools needed to address what is before us today, so it is the work of policymakers like the mayor and the LA City Council to come up with solutions,” Harris-Dawson said. “This declaration gives the city departments and the Mayor’s Office the tools to confront (this crisis). As we continue to refine our systems, we can develop policies that allow Los Angeles to realize the vision that the mayor put forward — that LA is not a city where people sleep outside in tents. This is a place where everyone is inside, safe.”
Krekorian said the new executive directive was created specifically to provide the mayor with additional tools on an ongoing basis, but also allows for the reporting and ongoing engagement the city council has been pushing for. With the city council more involved, Krekorian said there will be greater accountability to ensure the programs remain effective and cost-efficient.
“I’m pleased that we’re going to be able to move forward with a new emergency declaration that will be able to provide that kind of ongoing cooperation with the council and in transparency for the public.”