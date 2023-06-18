The LA City Council approved a motion on June 6 to instruct city departments to work toward establishing an Office of Unarmed Response.
It will say what that office might look like regarding scope, funding, staffing and objectives.
The measure was introduced by Councilmembers Monica Rodriguez, Nithya Raman, Marqueece Harris-Dawson and then-Councilmember Mike Bonin in 2020 following national response to George Floyd’s death.
“Over the past two years, the city of Los Angeles has responded by taking several important initial steps to shift responsibility for calls related to homelessness and emergency crisis response to unarmed, civilian personnel and to implement alternatives for traffic safety enforcement that do not rely on armed law enforcement,” the motion stated.
The LA City Council now instructs the chief administrative officer to create a performance management and evaluation program for the Unarmed Model of Crisis Response Pilot within the next 120 days. The city has already piloted programs in unarmed response, including CIRCLE, which was recently expanded from Downtown LA to the Westside at the beginning of the year.
“It’s important to realize we are already doing a lot of alternative interventions more than most cities anywhere, and we are such a large city that it kind of gets lost in all the different pieces,” Councilmember Bob Blumenfield, who also chairs the Budget and Finance Committee, said. “So, putting it all together under one roof and moving us forward to the point where we’re going to be diverting 911 calls is really important.”
The Los Angeles Police Department must report to the council within 90 days with a list of 911 calls that could have been appropriate to transfer to unarmed response teams to gauge how much staffing and funding the new office might require.
In January, following the deaths of three civilians in LAPD encounters, Dawson and Blumenfeld filed a motion to expedite the Office of Unarmed Response; the council subsequently approved an initial sum of $1 million in funding. In the 2023-23 budget recently approved by the LA City Council, the city allocated $14 million to create the new office.
The intent behind the new Office of Unarmed Response, is to “reimagine and transform” public safety throughout the city while acknowledging the “long road ahead.”
“This motion is the beginning of that work, and it is reflective of all the contributions that members have made,” Rodriguez said.