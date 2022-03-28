Urban Marketplace, traditionally one of Downtown’s popular business and development events, returns to an in-person format Tuesday, March 29.
Created by ULI Los Angeles, a district council of the Urban Land Institute, this 22nd anniversary conference features Stephane N. Wiggins, chief executive officer, LA Metro; Tony Salazar, president, McCormack Baron Salazar; Danny Bakewell Jr., executive vice president, The Bakewell Company; KeAndra Cylear-Dodds, executive officer equity and race, LA Metro; Mia Lehrer, FASLA, president, Studio-MLA; and Jason Lombard, managing director, The Lombard Circle.
The interactive event is at the historic Trust Building, 433 S. Spring Street. Its theme is “Advancing Equity Through Infrastructure,” including the historical impact of infrastructure investments on underserved neighborhoods and communities of color.
“Infrastructure is one of the most powerful and necessary tools for revitalizing struggling neighborhoods. And yet, past projects have caused harm to communities through infrastructure investments that overlooked adverse, long-term impacts to these communities,” said Urban Marketplace Chair and Ashurst counsel Shmel C. Graham.
Founded by Michael Banner, president and CEO of Los Angeles LDC, and other leaders of ULI Los Angeles in 2000, Urban Marketplace includes Roundtables that offer direct access to development decision makers.
Representatives of the public sector, the design and planning community, neighborhood advocates, small-business owners, neighborhood-focused developers, and attendees interact to ignite ideas and connections.
Banner — who is a past ULI Los Angeles chair — specified that evaluating the housing needs of underserved communities requires careful attention to gentrification and community-based growth.
“As housing scarcity grows, less commercially desirable neighborhoods become financially attractive to affluent renters,” he said. “The market then catches the attention of investors and developers, spurring surges in rents and displacement that further harms residents and smaller-business owners. Urban Marketplace makes sure ULI is at the table to deliver changes, even in homeownership. The effect of the event can now be seen in Los Angeles neighborhoods such as Downtown and in cities such as Inglewood.”
Among those recognizing Banner’s role at the event are Ed Rosenthal, the broker poet of DTLA, who coined the event tagline, “Make a Deal, Make a Difference.”
Urban Marketplace 2022 will include a special Fireside Chat, Plenary Panel and interactive Roundtables.
Fireside Chat
Dale Bonner, executive chairman, Plenary Concessions America; and Stephane N. Wiggins, chief executive officer, LA Metro.
Plenary Panel
Tony Salazar, president, McCormack Baron Salazar; Danny Bakewell Jr., executive vice president, The Bakewell Company; KeAndra Cylear-Dodds, executive officer equity and race, LA Metro; Mia Lehrer, FASLA, president, Studio-MLA; and Jason Lombard, managing director, The Lombard Circle.
Roundtables
Microtransit & Community Development: Rani Narula-Woods, senior director, LA Metro.
Equity in Motion: Elizabeth Carvajal, senior director, LA Metro; KeAndra Cylear-Dodds, executive officer, equity and race, LA Metro.
West Santa Ana Light Rail – Development Without Displacement: Shannon Heffernan, Studio One Eleven, senior studio director of Urban Design; Karina Macias, Huntington Park city councilmember.
Housing Innovations: Dafna Kaplan, Cassette, chief executive officer; Norma Dominguez, Excelerate Housing Group, chief financial officer.
Replicating Supportive Housing Efficiently & Humanely: Mark Oberholzer, KTGY, associate principal; David Rubin, EDJCO, lead construction manager.
Complete Streets – Transitions to a Walkable Region: Wajenda Chambeshi, transportation planner, LADOT; Alex Fisch, Culver City city councilmember.
Food Infrastructure Where It’s Most Needed: Clare Fox, Everytable, vice president of strategic partnerships.
Accelerating Equitable Housing Near Transit: Michael H. Anderson, AIA, NOMA, ULI, founder and principal architect, Anderson Barker. Wells Lawson, deputy executive officer, Joint Development, LA Metro.
Make It Rain: State & Regional Funding: Jenna Hornstock, SCAG, deputy director land use; Hannah Brunelle, SCAG, senior regional planning, planning strategy; Thomas Bellino, SCAG, senior regional planner, mobility planning and goods movement.
Property Management & Development – Pandemic-Resilient Healthcare: Moe Goudarzi, Arup, associate principal; Joey Kragelund, HKS, Pacific Region Health Director, principal.
Expo Park 2020 Master Plan – A Unified Vision for Parks, Arts & Community: Vanessa Esparza, Office of Exposition Park Management, acting general manager/assistant general manager; Neal Payton, FAIA, FNCU, Torti Gallas + Partners, principal.
LA 2028 – Park Infrastructure, Capital Investments & Partnerships: Joel Alvarez.
Freedom Plaza Case Study – Jordan Downs Retail Revitalization: Leandro Tyberg, Primestor, president/co-founder.
Destination Crenshaw – Inclusive Action on Commercial Displacement: Jason Foster, Destination Crenshaw, president and chief operating officer; Rudy Espinoza, Inclusive Action for the City, executive director.
LA 2028 – Inglewood Renaissance & the Inglewood Transit Connector: Chris Robert, The Robert Group, president and founder; Lisa Trifiletti, Trifiletti Consulting, principal.
Community Benefits – Equity in Jobs: Francisco Zepeda, SoLa Impact, vice president construction; David Kersh, Carpenters/Contractors Cooperation Committee, executive director.
Harnessing the Surplus Land Act: Brian Moncrief, Kosmont Companies, senior vice president; Larry Kosmont, Kosmont Companies, chairman and chief executive officer.
Planning the Crenshaw Corridor: A Community-Centric Approach: Reuben N. Caldwell, AICP, senior city planner, community planning, city of Los Angeles, department of city planning; Faisal Roble, chief equity officer and principal city planner, city of Los Angeles, department of city planning.
Park Equity – Quimby Fees & the 10-Minute Walk to Greenspace: Darryl Ford, superintendent of planning, city of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks.
Event sponsors
Rising Realty, The Trust Building, Metro, JP Morgan Chase, PNC, Banc of California, Ashurst, KTGY, SCAG, Grand Central Market, Berkadia.
Roundtable sponsors
HKS, KTGY, Studio One Eleven, and Thomas Safran & Associates. Exhibitors: Budlong, GGLO, Kastle, IBI, Primestor, RADAR, RLB.