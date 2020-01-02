Each year, thousands of Angelenos fan out across Los Angeles in groups of three or more to gather information used to address Los Angeles’ mounting homelessness issue. The count, which occurs over a three-day period across various regions in Los Angeles, helps government officials and agencies better plan their homelessness response and provides a snapshot of the number of homeless people in Los Angeles, and where they are most centralized.
The Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, the agency responsible for addressing homelessness, is once again searching for volunteers for its annual count, which this year, will take place on Jan. 21-23. The Downtown count will occur on the final day of the tally and will meet at a soon-to-be-announced location. To sign up for the count, go to theycountwillyou.org.
Last year’s count found a 12% increase in homeless people living in Los Angeles County, and a 16% increase for people living in the City.