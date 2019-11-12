The Metropolitan Transportation Authority is looking for community feedback for its planned pedestrian and cycling path along the Los Angeles River. The L.A. River Path project would be an eight-mile development along the river, running from Elysian Valley to the City of Maywood, passing through Downtown Los Angeles.
Metro is preparing its draft environmental impact report and is hosting a series of community meetings this week to hear comments from local residents. The second of four meetings will be held in Downtown, on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at St. Francis Xavier Church Japanese Catholic Center at 222 S. Hewitt St. The event starts at 6 p.m. and is expected to run two hours.
The L.A. River Path project is expected to get $365 million in funds from Measure M, 2016 county sales tax increase approved by voters to fund transportation initiatives. More information is at metro.net/projects/lariverpath.