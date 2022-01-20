A Westlake community garden that provided an estimated 10,000 pounds of organic produce during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic to the local community received a grant from the NFL Greening Program, allowing for upgrades to the 0.16-acre garden that is centered in community engagement and upliftment.
The grant awarded the community garden is from NFL Green, the football league’s environmental program since 1993 working to mitigate environmental impacts in communities that host major NFL events — in this case, the upcoming Super Bowl LVI in Inglewood’s SoFi Stadium.
Susan Groh, director with NFL Green, said the program’s focus for this Super Bowl was to focus on planting more trees and creating or contributing to community gardens in lower-income areas, especially in communities deeply impacted by the pandemic.
“(The Westlake community garden) came up several times,” Groh said about the NFL Green Grant. “When we reached out and talked to them and heard their mission, we were sold. We love what they do. Anytime we can help people plant trees or create community gardens in their community, it’s a win.
“We love to see people get involved in their communities. NFL Green here for Super Bowl and then we’re on to the next place, but these greening organizations are doing fantastic work all of the time,” she said.
The Westlake garden is operated by CultivaLA, a nonprofit focused on environmental justice, community upliftment and social enterprise, and has been open to the community since 2019.
With the NFL Green grant money, CultivaLA is planting 24 tangerine and guava trees on-site and built a pergola that incorporates 32 planter boxes into the build, transforming the structure into a vertical garden that grows strawberries, cilantro, purple onion and other produce.
The garden serves as a community landmark, not only providing a space that connects people with their existing or new-found interest in agriculture but also serving as a resource for local-grown, fresh produce.
Jose Miguel Ruiz, executive director of CultivaLA, said the garden is open to the community on Tuesday and Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and is involved in multiple ways that engage the community, on top of the food distributions the nonprofit began doing during the pandemic.
“The food distribution was serving over 500 people a week. The community garden is serving as a landmark for resources. We do a vaccine drive each month where we served 350 people, and collectively we’ve done over 2,000 vaccines at the garden,” he said.
Though the garden is frequently harvested and provides the community with locally grown produce on a regular basis, Ruiz emphasized the importance of being resourceful to meet the needs of the community.
“Even if we use every square inch of space in the garden, it’s not enough, which is why we have the new vertical garden. That’s where the opportunity comes in to get creative and find other types of growing. But, for now, we have to buy food and utilize CultivaLA’s 2-acre farm in El Monte and our 1-acre farm in Rosemead to supplement what’s being grown at the garden,” Ruiz said.
Ruiz explained that although he is thankful for the grant opportunity from NFL Green, “We need more resources, not just from the NFL but from the federal level as well. My hope is that we continue to bring other partners in like Wells Fargo, who we worked with in the past. It’s about investing in communities like the Westlake neighborhood, making sure it’s not a one-time deal but that a structure remains to benefit the community.”
Ruiz welcomes anyone to be a part of the Westlake garden and encourages people to visit the CultivaLA website to get a better understanding of the nonprofit’s work to potentially get involved and volunteer.
“To do a food distribution for 500 people, it takes an army. We work with a lot of volunteers, but the hope is that we know who they are, they come to work and have purpose. … Our aspiration is that the community gets inspired and the kids can get exposed to what wellness looks like and become familiar with what a community and green space is,” he said.
Ruiz explained how little green areas there are in Los Angeles and is hoping to contribute to a healthier future of Los Angeles and the youth. Growing up in the Westlake area, Ruiz said that starting the garden was personal and that he started the nonprofit because of “the disconnect” he had working in the finance industry.
“It was this rewarding career. You make money but these professions are only for you. If all it took for me to give back was leveraging some sponsorships, sending some emails, I was willing to do that,” he said.
Another aspect of the community garden, Ruiz explained, is the Free Mercado Al Aire Libre, or FREE Farmers Market, which is CultivaLA’s concept for social enterprise. “The idea is that people can come grow the food, then take it home. It’s a model where we cut the transportation. You can sell it, bring it and eat the produce here,” he said.
Maria Santiago, a local Westlake-area resident who helps organize with the community for CultivaLA events, has been growing produce in a section of the lot as one of the garden’s active gardeners, or “cultiva-doers,” for a year and a half.
Santiago, leaving the garden with a bag full of fresh herbs after watering and harvesting produce and planting more seeds for a rotating harvest, said, “This garden has helped my family a lot. Since I started here, I haven’t needed to buy any of this from the store.
“What helps me destress is coming here and connecting with the earth or the soil. It’s fulfilling when I come here and harvest and take the produce home,” Santiago said about her experience with the community garden.
“Unfortunately, there are not a lot of green spaces in this area. There’s a lot of focus on building new housing and apartments with no community gardens,” she said.
Santiago is not the only Westlake community member getting fulfillment and finding a space that provides a holistic outlet to destress.
Jimmy Mancilla and his family started coming to the garden during the pandemic to get fresh air, and it has since “made a big difference” in their lives, becoming a regular location for them as active members of the garden, he said.
“I feel like a lot more people need something like this as an outlet that can be good. The area itself, it’s not always great, but something like this, it’s changing that,” Macilla said about the garden.
The garden, which started as an opportunity for Mancilla and his family to get outside for fresh air, slowly became a place serving as a therapeutic outlet, and even a place for learning and bonding for them.
“It serves us a lot,” he said. “Not just an outlet but a closer connection to the community. … Even when the garden isn’t open, we tend to hang around here. We come and look at the plants. It does something to us, positively.”
Mancilla said his family helps out at the garden with “the whole nine yards, whether it be planting, harvesting, watering, planning events.
“(CultivaLA) hosts events with the city, vaccinations for the community, and seasonal events. We’re pretty involved.”
Another reason the garden became a regular place for Mancilla and his wife is because of the healthy environment it provides for their two children.
“This is a place where they can run around and stay healthy and talk to people and practice social skills,” he said.
“If my kids are doing good because of their mental health, and the impact of COVID hasn’t really hit them, it’s because of this (garden). … Because it’s an open space, it made a big difference for my children during the pandemic quarantine,” he said.
Mancilla notices how happy the garden makes his children and said, “Sure enough my kids come and they get excited looking at the fruit grow and become ripe. … They’re walking around watering plants. Their minds are occupied by something other than being stuck at home with electronics or being out on the street, meeting the wrong people. I think it’s essential for people to have that in communities.”
“This garden is an intervention for the kids growing up,” he continued. “Due to the area, it’s not the best area ever. Prior to coming to the garden, I was worried about my kids. This garden has given me some peace of mind, because I know they’re into this.”
Though unexpected, being around the garden has also helped Mancilla reflect on his life.
“This garden connects me back to my mother. She grew up in Mexico, and she grew up with agriculture. She still grows plants in her apartment. When I come here, I feel like I’m connected with my mom,” he said.
Speaking about how he plans on continuing to incorporate gardening into his family’s lives in the future, with plans of prospecting homes with a backyard space where his children can continue their exploration agriculture, Mancilla said, “(CultivaLA) brought something to our lives. They have a farm out in El Monte, and because it brings a lot to our well-being, we drive out there (from the Westlake area). We look for it now.”