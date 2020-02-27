The March election is less than a month away. As candidates for both Los Angeles City Council District 14 and the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office make their final pitches to voters, they are also working to secure endorsements from powerful lobbying groups, activist organizations and politicians.
Local elections and the California primary are scheduled for March 3, and most big-name endorsements have come in. Each candidate is hoping it helps them draw more voters to tip them over the top.
Below, Los Angeles Downtown News has rounded up the biggest endorsements each candidate has received in both races. Here’s where each candidate stands so far:
Kevin de León: The former state Senate President pro tempore has racked up the longest list of endorsements from a nexus of state and local power players. Among his supporters are big names, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Gov. Jerry Brown, and current Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. Locally he has five City Councilmembers in his corner, including Curren Price, whose Ninth District includes parts of Downtown Los Angeles. Congressman Jimmy Gomez, who represents much of Downtown in Washington, has thrown his support in with de León as well. He has also received the support of the business lobbying group the Central City Association, the Los Angeles League of Conservation Voters, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and labor group Unite Here Local 11. The Los Angeles Times Editorial Board also endorsed de León last week.
Mónica Garcia: The Los Angeles Unified School Board member has some notable local supporters including current County Supervisor Janice Hahn, retired Supervisor Gloria Molina, former City Controller Wendy Greuel and former State Treasurer and former LAUSD board member Kathleen Brown. She also has support from Latinas Lead CA PAC and the Women’s Political Committee.
Cyndi Otteson: The advertising executive and former vice president of the Eagle Rock Neighborhood Council split an endorsement from the United Teachers of Los Angeles with Raquel Zamora. Current LAUSD District Five Board Member Jackie Goldberg has put her support behind Otteson. Other education-related endorsements come from former Los Angeles Unified School District Secretary Linda Perez and Bennet Kayser, former LAUSD board member. Miry Whitehill, who co-founded the refugee resettlement nonprofit Miry’s List with Otteson, has endorsed her.
Raquel Zamora: The former public school teacher, social worker and student counselor has the support of United Teachers of Los Angeles, split with Otteson.
John Jimenez: The nonprofit executive and co-founder of the Boyle Heights Neighborhood Council does not appear to have any endorsements.