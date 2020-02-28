Jackie Lacey: Much of the establishment of elected California politicians have come out in support of the incumbent District Attorney. At the top of Lacey’s endorsers is Senator Diane Feinstein, plus multiple members of the House of Representatives, among them Ted Lieu, Adam Schiff and Judy Chu. That is in addition to more than a dozen members of the state legislature, including Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, whose district includes much of Downtown Los Angeles. She also has been endorsed by the Central City Association, all of the current Los Angeles County Supervisor except Mark Ridley-Thomas, Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Controller Ron Galperin, and three members of the Los Angeles City Council, Paul Koretz, David Ryu and Herb Wesson. In a blow to her opponent and former San Francisco District Attorney George Gascón, Lacey also secured the endorsement of current San Francisco Mayor London Breed.
George Gascón: Alongside a series of local newspaper endorsements, the former San Francisco District Attorney is supported by the Los Angeles County Democratic Party and a handful of local unions. In local political circles, 11th District City Councilman Mike Bonin and LAUSD Board member Jackie Goldberg are backing him. From California’s Congressional delegation, Sen. Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Congressman Tony Cardenas have also endorsed Gascón. The contender also counts on some Bay Area support, including current San Francisco DA Chesa Boudin and San Francisco Supervisors Matt Haney and Hilary Ronen. Gascón, a former LAPD officer, also counts on the support of former LAPD Chief Charlie Beck. The Los Angeles Times also endorsed Gascón last week.
Rachel Rossi: Many of the former public defender’s endorsements come from local progressive and activist groups, such as Knock L.A. She has support from the Baptist Ministers Conference of Southern California, and a series of religious leaders, including Bishop Juan Carlos Mendez. She also has the backing of Patrisse Cullors, leader of the Real Justice PAC and co-founder of the Black Lives Matter movement as well as a member of the Culver City City Council and Carson City Council.