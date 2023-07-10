During one of the busiest travel weekends of the summer, thousands of hotel and hospitality workers walked out as they began the Unite Here Local 11’s largest multi-hotel strike. The union, representing around 15,000 employees, initiated the strike after its contract with hotels throughout Southern California expired July 2.
Union employees, including cooks, servers, room attendants, dishwashers and front desk agents, authorized the strike with an overwhelming majority in June, at 96%, in the hope the walkout would inspire better wages, health care benefits and adjusted workloads.
Workers claim that while hotels received $15 billion in bailouts during the pandemic, working conditions have worsened as profits increased. There was also concern about the capacity of the tourism industry to support upcoming mega-events such as the FIFA World Cup in 2026 and the Olympics in 2028.
In a recent survey by a travel publication, Santa Monica is the second-most expensive hotel destination across California at an average of $297 per night. Meanwhile, the tourism industry in Marina del Rey continues to boom, emerging stronger and more profitable in 2023 than before the pandemic began, according to a report released by the Marina del Rey Tourism Board.
According to the Downtown Center Business Improvement District, Downtown LA hosts approximately 22 million visitors annually and the average daily hotel rate is $217.14. In the first quarter of 2023, the year-to-date occupancy rates were up 5.4% from last year and that the daily average rate also had increased to $225.50.
“Our members were devastated first by the pandemic, and now by the greed of their bosses,” said Kurt Petersen, co-president of Unite Here Local 11. “The industry got bailouts while we got cuts. Now, the hotel negotiators decided to take a four-day holiday instead of negotiating. Shameful.”
Negotiators request an immediate $5 per hour raise with an additional $3 per year for the contract’s duration. The proposed deal also includes improvements to health care and retirement benefits. At the time of the strike, the hotel bargaining group’s proposal offered an increase of $2.50 per hour for the first year and an additional $6.25 increase over four years.
According to published reports, hotel representatives blame the strike on the union’s unmovable mindset, stating that Unite Here Local 11 has been uncooperative and does not want to engage in good-faith negotiations.
However, workers at the Westin Bonaventure, one of Downtown LA’s largest hotels, reached an agreement that conceded to the wage increases proposed by Unite Here Local 11. Although the two reached an agreement June 28 before the strike, the union followed through with the walkout, given that deal was not found with the remaining 44 unionized hotels throughout Southern California.
For some workers like Arturo Huesno, a houseman at the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica, contract negotiations aren’t just about pay increases, it is also about improving the quality and coverage of health care offered to union workers.
“Because of my cancer, I have no choice but to fight to keep my health care,” Huesno said. “I am prepared to fight on the picket line, inside the hotel — whatever it takes. This is a fight for my life.”
During the strike, hotels remained open by operating with nonunion staff. On July 5, workers returned to work, though reports say the Fairmont Miramar in Santa Monica briefly barred workers from returning to the hotel. According to Maria Hernandez, spokesperson for Unite Here Local 11, union workers returned to work to allow other union employees to move forward with their authorized strikes.
Peterson said the walkout was the “first of many actions that may come this summer by workers at hotels across Southern California.” It’s not the only tool in their arsenal, he continued, and that workers have “suffered enough.” The union characterized the Fourth of July strike as merely the first wave of what will come.
“We went on strike to show these companies what we were willing to do to win a fair contract. As I get ready to return to work, I am proud to be part of the first wave of strikes, leading the way for the rest of our union to follow,” said Joy Johnson, a housekeeper at the Courtyard Marriott Downtown LA.