From Barbie to Hello Kitty, jewelry designer Tarina Tarantino is known for her colorful and eclectic designs that have been worn by countless celebrities and featured on magazine covers. Her flagship retail boutique and corporate headquarters, The Sparkle Factory, is located in a historic building in the heart of DTLA’s Historic Core neighborhood.
Tarantino purchased the building in 2007 with her husband, Alfonso Campos. In late 2006, the couple had outgrown their previous space at the Cooper Building in the Fashion District, where they had been for almost five years.
“One day, Alfonso and I were parking in the lot that used to be next to our building just as the owner was putting up a ‘For Sale’ sign,” Tarantino said.
“This building was our favorite in the neighborhood, and we couldn’t believe it was for sale. We toured the building and made an offer, but an existing tenant was trying to buy it. We didn’t hear anything for months, so we gave up. Then suddenly we got a call that it was back on the market and figured it was meant to be, so we bought it.”
Staying in Downtown was a no-brainer for Tarantino and Campos, who were drawn to the energy of the area along with its community of creatives.
“We only ever wanted to be in Downtown,” Tarantino said. “We are huge fans of Los Angeles, especially its historic neighborhoods. In 2007, the Fashion District was still very garment-centric and there were certainly no viable retail or cool restaurants. But you had all these beautiful buildings on Broadway that were full of history and stories ready to be told. We were excited to be part of that renaissance.”
Located at Ninth and Broadway across from the Ace Hotel, the building has a rich and fascinating history that dates back to Hollywood’s Golden Age. It was built in 1914 and designed by Meyer & Holler, a well-known architecture firm behind some of the most opulent buildings in Los Angeles, including Grauman’s Chinese and Egyptian theaters.
In 1919, L.L. Burns of Western Costume leased the entire building. In 1922, Harold Lloyd filmed the iconic clock scene from his film “Safety Last” on the rooftop. The south-facing wall of the building features a mural depicting the word “parking” in bold red letters accompanied by a young girl on a swing, which was painted in 2010 by renowned street artist Banksy.
“We are in this wonderful little community that is a mixture of artists, entrepreneurs, fashion and tech companies,” Tarantino said. “There are lots of creatives and the vibe here is amazing. We just installed a 15-foot by 20-foot mural in our lobby showcasing the history of The Sparkle Factory and surrounding neighborhood. The reason we renamed it The Sparkle Factory is for the ‘spark’ of innovation and creativity it inspires. It’s an exciting time here on Broadway, even in light of the current situation with COVID-19. I believe that everything will bounce back quickly.”
The couple’s goal after buying the building was to bring it back to its original glory. Renovation projects included restoring the second-floor windows that had been removed in the 1930s and replacing them with small modular windows. They recreated the windows by using the seventh-floor windows, which were the same, as a template. The other major change was the addition of the lights on the façade.
“Our building was chosen by the Bringing Back Broadway committee of Los Angeles to receive a grant through The Broadway Façade Lighting Project,” Tarantino said.
“The best part was working with lighting designer Tom Ruzika, who seemed to read our minds when he showed up with his proposal. Our dream was to light the façade with individual bulbs in an old-time arcade style—he not only came up with the perfect design, he also sourced faceted lightbulbs to give it that extra sparkle. People stop us all the time to say how much they love the building and to thank us for restoring it so beautifully.”
Tarantino leases out various floors of the building to commercial tenants, most of whom are in tech and fashion. The ground floor of the building features a large retail space with a mezzanine, while the second through seventh floors are creative office spaces. The basement is available, and Tarantino said it would be “perfect for a speakeasy-style bar.”
Located on the seventh floor, The Sparkle Factory’s whimsical interior includes a pink chandelier adorned with pearls, a wall painted in the Tiffany blue shade, and endless drawers and shelves filled with sparkling treasures. The space was formerly Tarantino’s wholesale showroom, but she wanted to transform it into a space where the public could shop by appointment Monday through Friday. Her customers, many who are avid collectors, love going through the drawers, trying on pieces from current and past collections, and shopping the entire archive.
“As much as we loved our stores on Melrose and in NYC and Italy, we wanted our customers to experience something new,” Tarantino said.
“It took almost a year to build out the space, mostly because of all the custom work we did ourselves. Alfonso designed and made all the built-ins and cabinets, while I added all the details like the pearl bead drops in the wall units. We also knew it had to be an experience worth the trip up from street level, so no details were spared. It’s also important for the space to be gorgeously photogenic as the backdrop for our collections.”
Although closed due to the stay-at-home mandate, The Sparkle Factory looks forward to opening its doors again in the near future. For now, all of Tarantino’s collections can be found on her website and she continues to process online orders for customers who need a little extra sparkle in their lives.
“I’m inspired by the parade of life, whatever strikes me at the moment,” Tarantino said. “My phone is full of crazy notes of ideas and I take tons of photos to mostly capture color combinations.”
She also keeps an “inspirationarium” at her studio and at home, which has shelves filled with books, toys, collections, art and other things that inspire her.
“Our spring jewelry collections are all about modern nostalgia with lots of layered pearls and chains combined with playful fruit motifs like bananas, apples and strawberries,” Tarantino added. “In response to the pandemic, I’m currently creating a brand-new collection of couture DIY jewelry kits based on my book, ‘The Sparkle Factory,’ which will be available on our website very soon.”
For more information, visit tarinatarantino.com and follow on Instagram @tarinatarantino @thesparklefactory to stay updated on upcoming events and more.