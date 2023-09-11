During my birthday lunch, my dear friend Mary mentioned our mutual friend: “Sarah has a bad feeling about this thing she heard about called ‘Monster Pitch.’ She’s feeling like it’s a scam or something.” I said, “Oh, scab scam is more like it.” I know about this thing: Tell her to run from it unless she intentionally wants to undermine the Writers Guild of America (WGA).
Our country is full of dreamers who fantasize, “I, too, can strike it rich in Hollywood! I can pitch a project and have all my dreams come true!” How did I already know about Monster Pitch? Their mass email had already sailed across my broken-hearted Hollywood Dream boat bow, as I’ve struggled for decades to make it into the Big Time. I reread the May 16 email from amazon@
fluidmarket.net, which should have been my first clue that everything was not on the up and up. It read:
“Amazon Studios will have multiple reps available from Sept. 20 to Sept. 30! Scripts-treatments-ideas-completed Work … ALL ACCEPTED … film or television.”
The email then lists a roster of voracious content-eating monsters that supposedly will have reps there to read people’s masterpieces, ranging from A24, ABC Studios, Amazon Studios and BBC Studios all the way to YouTube and everyone else in between. The email continues:
• “If your project is in the idea stage, treatment stage, of if your script is completed — You will be pitching directly to platform representatives!
• If your project is completed, you will be pitching for digital distribution via an approved aggregator focusing exclusively on digital distribution.
• Each project receives pre-pitching prep, which includes a mock pitch with feedback, and a video of their pitch.
• What can be pitched? Anything and everything! A great story is a great story! Television or film, mini-series, international projects, big-budget concepts! Action, anime, children, comedy, documentary, drama, faith, family, fantasy, horror, musicals, period pieces, sci-fi, shorts, spirituality, thriller.
I did not trust myself to believe it, so I forwarded it to my playwrighting mentor, asking her if I should send it to the rest of our writing group. She wrote back:
“Hello, Ellen! If the writer’s strike is over by then, this is fine. If it’s not over, I strongly suggest nobody does this, as you’ll be kicked out of the WGA or never allowed to join them. I find it sneaky of Amazon to send this email in the first place! — J.”
Oh, right! While in sucker mode, I’d forgotten that the Writers Guild of America had gone on strike a mere two weeks earlier. Amazon Studios was inviting vulnerable, hopeful, pie-in-the-sky nonwriters-union dreamers like myself to pitch projects that would supply content to the streaming services and studios.
No thanks. I’m not a scab; I’m a proud union member of SAG-AFTRA. So that was that … or so I thought.
Fast forward back to my lunch with Mary and my admonition for her to tell Sarah to run. As a result, I had a Zoom call with Sarah today to get the scoop on what had happened with her.
Sarah is a dreamer like I am. She told me she didn’t suspect anything at first, but it was dawning on her that the whole operation is an enormous con job.
The “Monster Pitch” people are raking in the dough from suckers nationwide: $55 to have a pitch session and $75 to have a table read by professional actors. Sarah had already paid $130 for a table read and pitch session. Her writing partner had several ideas and invested in four projects to the tune of $520.
I again looked at my old emails, closer this time. I never stopped for even a second to see if it was actually from Amazon or not. And who the heck is
fluidmarket.net? Maybe Amazon Studios wasn’t behind this massive invitation to submit writing ideas after all. Or if they are behind it, they are hiding in the background.
Then, I wondered how the Monster Pitch people have such a massive mailing list. Amazon definitely has a multi-million-person mailing list … hmmm. In the Glaring Omission department, that initial Monster Pitch email didn’t mention that there would be a charge for table reads and pitches. I didn’t get that far, but my friends did.
P.T. Barnum most likely didn’t say: “There’s a sucker born every minute,” although the phrase is attributed to him. Renaissance woman and author Maria Konnikova says, “Fraud really thrives in moments of great social change and transition. We’re in the midst of a technological revolution. That gives con artists huge opportunities. People lose their frame of reference for what can and can’t be real.”
I had assumed that Amazon was inviting scabs to send in projects. If so, why invite reps from their direct competitors? Fortunately, I live with an expert at detecting scams. Ken Gruberman, my husband, runs his business as “The Tech Daddy.”
I told Ken about Monster Pitch, and he did a quick search for a Reddit thread. There were hundreds of entries about these types of scams from around the country. Sorry, suckers!
My friend Sarah and her writing partner are not tech-savvy, which puts them in the perfect position to be suckered.
If you try to visit fluidmarket.net, all you get is “Under construction.” I would say that they put the “CON” in construction.
I hope Sarah and her partner never give up on their dreams. I also hope they can get their money back.
2023 marks the 30th year that Ellen Snortland has written this column and was one of three winners of the LA Press Club’s Journalist of the Year. She also teaches creative writing online and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com. Her award-winning film “Beauty Bites Beast” is available for download or streaming at vimeo.com/ondemand/beautybitesbeast.