“Vah, heartbug!” I said. Well, actually, I yelled it at my husband, Ken. He said, “Geez. What’s your deal? I only asked what you wanted for Valentine’s Day.” “I stopped caring about Valentine’s Day in the third grade after Brian Binger pretended to vomit as he saw my valentine,” I said.
As you well know, “Bah humbug!” is associated with Ebenezer Scrooge from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.” The word “Scrooge” is now synonymous with a stingy, Christmas-hating crabby pants. I have yet to find a similar word for me, a Valentine’s Day disdainer. So, I turned bah into vah and hum into heart, and there you have it: Vah heartbug. “So yes, Ken, Vah, heartbug!” I said, “Let’s just have a nice meal. You know I love you every day, right?” He nodded yes.
I am very soft-hearted regarding the people and animals that I love. (Some people, almost all animals). And, according to my inestimable cardiologist Dr. Stephen Soldo, I have a huge heart, and it’s in great shape. I would prefer that we celebrate Black history in February and Women’s history in March with the same degree of hoopla that we do for Valentine’s. Vah heartbug!
Although Valentine’s Day doesn’t have the gross commercial lead-up that Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas do, I dream of a day where we can bemoan a similar level of egregious commercialism around Black and Women’s history. “Honey, don’t you hate that we start celebrating the history months right after we’ve packed away Christmas?” “I know — if I see one more Frederick Douglass card or one more string of Susan B. Anthony lights… ugh! Enough already!” Not likely.
For the perfect example of a Black history and women’s history-influenced valentine story, consider the unbelievably romantic, heart-pounding derring-do of Ellen and William Craft. Never heard of them?
Shame on us. Both enslaved but living on different plantations, Ellen could pass as white. She hatched a plan with her much darker husband to pose as his enslaver so they could buy tickets and take trains to the North. The problem? It was improper for a lone white woman to travel with an enslaved Black man. Yikes! So Ellen bandaged her face and donned men’s clothes — a crime in and of itself in many states. They stayed in fancy hotels and eventually made their way to freedom.
Because of the Fugitive Slave Act, they were still in danger once they got to Boston. They moved to England, started a family, and wrote a book about their getaway. One of the first accounts of slavery before the Civil War, their book is entitled “Running a Thousand Miles for Freedom; Or, The Escape of William and Ellen Craft from Slavery.” It’s still freely available through Project Gutenberg, which digitizes essential books.
Hollywood, where are you? You want action, tension, diversity? You want love and romance? This story has it all! After decades of crickets, it looks like a big-time movie version of the Crafts’ astonishing journey will finally appear on HBO Max sometime this year.
I once wrote to Jacquie Lawson and asked their designers to create Black history and women’s history greeting cards. No nibbles. They may be digital, but they’re still trapped in old thinking. Me? I would love to send and receive history cards, not just for Valentine’s but also for other commemorations.
Why my particular ire about Valentine’s? I see and hear a lot of people suffering because of VD. No, not venereal disease, although the analogy is not far off: They are both itchy, easy to catch and hard to ignore.
My heart goes out to all the poor gal-identified folks that have been brainwashed into basing their happiness on “romantic” expectations. Year after year, their fantasies are whipped into a frenzy only to be repeatedly dashed — whether they are in a relationship; out of a relationship; or simply wishing their pet could send a card, flowers and some chocolate.
I also feel terrible for so many guy-identified people who are expected to follow Hallmark traditions, or even worse, magically read their lover’s mind. The insensitive and clueless male stereotype continues to be perpetuated through ads and pop culture.
And come on, a heart? A blood-pumping muscle that clogs? In other eras, the liver was thought to be the seat of adoration. What a line of cards that could prompt: “Darling, you are the onions to my liver! I was fried when I first met you! Your love gives me cirrhosis!”
Why not a nose? “I sniffed you from the get-go, give that other a heave-ho, they blow! Our love is as obvious as the nose on my face.”
So, vah heartbug! OK, celebrate whatever you want. However, please take this advice: have a liver to liver — nope, that just sounds slimy — or a nose to nose… oh, that sounds hostile. OK then, have a heart to heart with your sweetie to see what it is they really want from you. That takes courage or — since this column was slightly obsessed with organs — guts.
