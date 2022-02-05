“OMG, what was that?” Ferociously howling winds, and the various crashes and shudders they inflicted upon our Altadena home, started on Jan. 21, in the late evening. My husband and I were hearing the havoc outside, when I saw a flash through my office window and heard a loud explosion.
Ken said, “There goes the power.” He got out of bed and, thanks to years of experience dealing with Altadena “electrical oopsies,” started powering down our sensitive electronics that could get fried by either a brownout, blackout, or a surge if the power flipped back on in 10 minutes. That hard-fought experience is why all our devices are plugged into uninterruptible power supply (UPS) units.
“This is getting more and more like Mexico,” I said. “When I was living there, I got used to power outages. But geez, even though Altadena was once part of Mexico, this is taking it a little too far!” In 2022, we must consider power interruptions highly probable as we confront increasingly disruptive weather events.
This time, we got a very special 42-hour brownout and then a six-hour blackout. We had enough juice to keep our phones charged but no internet, heat or hot water; we had only each other and the dogs to keep us warm. We were on the verge of losing all the food in the refrigerator, so our dear friends Susan and Ed hustled up the hill to lend us their Yeti cooler.
This internet-free time allowed me to reflect on what we’d do if electricity disappeared for good and we really had to live off the land. That notion may not be as far-fetched as you might think. I also wonder how many of our engineers and inventors are developing power sources that are not dependent on utility companies. By the way, some of those companies are trying to make it harder for Californians to implement solar power for their homes — bastards! But that’s another column.
I remembered my mother teaching me how to make homemade soap from ashes, lye and tallow. She was only a generation away from pioneer homesteading and had many survival skills that have since been lost. In Altadena, we could basically eat off our “land,” such as it is. Nopalito salad is nutritious, and our cactus is plentiful. We have oranges and lemons galore and would never have to fret about scurvy!
Meanwhile, I’m eyeing some inventions of my own. How could I harness the energy of our lazy dogs? They cadge off us at every opportunity. I think it’s important to make them work for their kibble, should the need arise. Mush, little doggies! Oh, don’t look at me with that sweet face: Get on that treadmill and keep walking. As soon as you produce enough power for the fridge, you’ll get your treat.
And our own power is wasted every week when we simply walk to exercise. Pffft. You know where treadmills got their start, right? Treadmills were used to harness people and animals to power — you guessed it — mills! People, horses, dogs… anything that could turn a wheel. Mills to create more energy, control water, grind grain. And now, what are treadmills for? Tight butts and clothes I’m too lazy to hang in the closet. It seems like we could — eww, I almost said, “Kill two birds with one stone,” so violent and archaic. Although… wait a minute! Hunting may figure into some of our futures, so get those slingshots out, folks! But really, tight butts and energy? Now we’re talking.
Imagine converting our exercise machines into energy producers, “Soylent Green” notwithstanding. Biking, treadmills, recumbent machines and more could be producing electricity to power the gym you belong to. Our entertainment centers could double as our exercise room while pedaling to supply our television sets with power. Let’s show the utility companies we have alternatives beyond surf, wind and solar!
Back to the blackout: There were people on the neighborhood app NextDoor who were agonizing over whether they should throw away foods that had been in an unpowered refrigerator after four or more hours. Really? This country’s citizens have already been bamboozled into thinking they need to throw away foods after their sell-by date, which is often way off! Hmmm. Stroke your chin and consider who benefits from you throwing away food that is perfectly good by using expiration dates that are artificially superconservative. The manufacturers of said products? The lobbyists who have resources to make you worry about things you need not worry about? Bingo.
I fervently hope we get our local electrical infrastructure more radically weather-proofed. Meanwhile, transformers in Altadena are notorious for exploding if someone sneezes too hard, and many dogs need more exercise. Now “your best friend” can also be a potential partner in staying warm and having the lights stay on.
