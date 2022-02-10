Here we are, 60 years after the 1960s, and Youth Supremacy is still a thing. Younger is not superior; it’s simply younger.
“You must have been hot when you were young,” a woman once said to me. Thank you? “Do you hear yourself?” I thought. A chirpy young woman preached at another event, “We believe in intersectionality and inclusion!” Somewhat prepared for pronouncements like that, I asked, “Does that intersectionality include older people?” She stammered, “Oh… no, we don’t.” “Why not?” I asked. She didn’t have an answer. I will continue to ask that question of people because, as I grow older, I see how much older people are left out. I feel the sting of exclusion because, despite my disbelief that “aging” would ever happen to me, here I am.
Famous curmudgeon Andy Rooney had opinion pieces at the end of “60 Minutes” episodes from 1978 to 2011. He once said, “It’s paradoxical that the idea of living a long life appeals to everyone but the idea of getting old doesn’t appeal to anyone.” Indeed.
Why do so many people dread aging? A large part of that is because of ageism, one of the persistent “isms” that rears its nasty head with people who really should know better. Look at what so many people face as they age: a reduction of respect and income and an increase in micro-aggressions that add up to a societal door-slam in the face. Even old people don’t want to be around other old people!
When asked, “How old are you?” I’ve said, “95 — don’t I look great?” Rather than fulfill the ageist/sexist stereotype of women lying about their age by a decade or so younger, I go up a couple of decades. I’ve also answered, “How old are you?” with, “Old enough to kick your ass. Why?” That shuts ‘em up real quick.
Seriously, the time to transform our society to include older people is before you’re actually old. Our ability to occupy large platforms is usually reduced. A former paramour was a famous white man in the entertainment industry. At around age 70, he complained about ageism. He wasn’t getting calls like he was accustomed to. He even wrote an op-ed about it in a major newspaper. I hadn’t seen him in decades when I read his piece. My reaction was, “Wah, wah, wah! When I told you my shelf life as an actor was 35, you didn’t care. Now that it’s happening to you, you’re singing another tune, you putz.”
The perceptions and stereotypes that we have to break through are thick:
• We’re hopeless at understanding new tech (not true: the 18 to 25s are also having a tough time).
• We’re incompetent in understanding new ideas (which are usually not new at all).
• We’re pathetically unable to contribute a perspective that’s useful (no comment; this is a family publication!).
My fingers may be slower now, but how dare you grab my phone out of my hand when I’m not fast enough for you? That’s happened to me several times. It’s such a stunning behavior that I have been struck speechless when it’s happened. Now, I will practice saying something like, “Excuse me, you’ve just sprayed your ageism on my hands and my phone. I don’t like it. Don’t do that to anyone else after this, OK?”
We were at a well-regarded posh restaurant in Altadena and discussing the menu with our server. She said, “That’s a great dish; a recent diner tweeted about it… Oh wait, you don’t know what Twitter is.” Apparently, an older person she once encountered didn’t know what Twitter was, so she assumed that’s true for all of us in the elder category. It’s the same way bigotry works in other areas of life. Imagine if she’d said, knowing that I was a particular ethnicity, say, Norwegian American, “Oh wait, you Norwegian Americans don’t know what Twitter is.” How much kinder and diplomatic it would be to simply ask, “Do you tweet?”
Anytime someone makes a “you people” out of a group, you’re going to have bias, minimization and knee-jerk exclusion. Casting in Hollywood is a contributing factor of older people’s invisibility and stereotyping. Speaking of which, why hasn’t SNL ever hired anyone over 50 to play characters who are over 50? Instead, they dress their cast members in geezer drag. There have been exceptions that prove the rule: the late, great and adored Betty White is a prime example.
I am gratified that Lisa Gaeta, chief executive officer of IMPACT Personal Safety, asked me if I’d do a TikTok as a senior demonstrating self-defense. Yes! IMPACT means it when they talk about inclusion and intersectionality. How old am I? Old enough to kick your ass.
“You don’t stop laughing when you grow old, you grow old when you stop laughing.” — George Bernard Shaw
“Women may be the one group that grows more radical with age.” — Gloria Steinem
“Beautiful young people are accidents of nature, but beautiful old people are works of art.” — Eleanor Roosevelt
Ellen Snortland has been kicking metaphorical ass in this column for decades. She also teaches creative writing and can be reached at ellen@beautybitesbeast.com.